Minister Gayton McKenzie cut a picture of enthusiasm during a recent meeting with Deputy President Paul Mashatile

The two shared a hearty exchange as the meeting at the Union Buildings in Tshwane got underway on Thursday, 22 August

South Africans guffawed over the curious scenes on social media, with many applauding McKenzie for his weight loss journey

Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy President Paul Mashatile shared in light banter during their meeting. Images: Brenton Geach and Frennie Shivambu

TSHWANE — Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is revelling in the benefits of his weight loss journey.

McKenzie is enjoying the fruits of his labour as he continues to put in the hard yards behind the scenes after vowing to lead an active lifestyle befitting of a Sports Minister.

Gayton McKenzie jokes with Paul Mashatile

He has been diligently sharing his progress on social media, including shedding some serious kilos in the past few weeks.

McKenzie passed a light joke as a preamble to a meeting with Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Thursday, 22 August.

He took to his X account afterwards with a video, captioning it:

"Don’t hate. My jacket is closing. Great meeting DP @PMashatile."

Mashatile convened with McKenzie as part of a Social Cohesion Programme essential for defining the country's national identity in the context of the 7th administration and Government of National Unity (GNU).

The meeting discussed the proposed Programme of Action for Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration Movement, espousing a non-sexist, non-racial, equal, and safe South Africa.

As they sat down to begin the meeting, after a photo opp for the media, during which a clip of the exchange was taken, Mashatile remarked to McKenzie:

"When you were sworn in, you couldn't fasten your jacket."

McKenzie responded, saying:

"When I was sworn in, the Judge President said, 'Welcome, minister'. And the DP [Deputy President] said, 'Fasten'. That time, the tummy's in the way. I'm like, hey, 'This is sabotage'. So, today, I'm ready [and] I was hoping his doesn't fasten."

Mzansi basks in humour

The scenes cracked up online users, who took to McKenzie's mentions after the post attracted almost 250,000 views in the two days since its publishing.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@SiphiweNodwele wrote:

"It's impressive! I just remembered Nconde Balfour. He didn't even try!"

@YollyBlu said:

"We know you will tell us about the meeting, our Minister. So, we will wait. Ons baiza nie (we don't slip up)!"

@Baza__x added:

"Cook, my leader; you will look like The Rock [at the] next election."

