JOHANNESBURG — uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party national organiser Floyd Shivambu is already cutting an energised, duty-set figure.

After his new designation, the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President fervently took up the spear in Johannesburg on Thursday, 22 August.

Floyd Shivambu vows never to betray revolution

His and other appointments marked a strategic move within the MK Party to bolster its presence and influence.

During an earlier briefing, he declared his commitment to the progressive caucus agenda without equivocation.

Posting to X after his party's gathering, Shivambu declared:

"We had a solid and sound @MkhontoweSizwex press conference today and are soldiering on. We will never betray the revolution! We are inspired [by] the fighting spirit of those who came before us. It’s no surrender! No retreat!"

His utterances reinforced his impassioned message from the podium, in which he said the attempt for unification was not just an opportunistic one.

"It's a genuine political discussion, which all South Africans must enter into [especially] those in favour of the revolution. Revolution is the content for which we stand ... [But] some people would say, 'You're betraying me'," he said.

"Where does that enter? And [yet] you don't once suggest that I'm betraying the revolution. I never betrayed the revolution. We're not in the business of trying to please each other's egos here."

Instead, he said the business was to build a revolutionary movement to emancipate the Black majority.

"We're unapologetic about that. That is what we stand for. And when President Zuma was inducting us [on Wednesday], he said we might be friends, [or] think we're are, but friendship won't apply here. [Instead] you'll be taken care of appropriately if you don't [deliver as expected]."

Chirpy observers have a say

Naturally, the politically conscious masses had plenty to add to the national discourse. Among the encouraging and positive sentiments were critical and negative aspersions.

@mashy_x007 wrote:

"Shivambu, thanks for reminding us that this is bigger than all of us. No egos, no surrender, no retreat."

@Mditshwer said:

"I can imagine how difficult this decision has been for you, my leader. To escape a dictatorship, leave all positions and benefits you had because you don't see [a] future there. To start afresh somewhere takes courage."

@MonaDavids reacted:

"Well-organised and informative press conference. uBaba made the right decision in appointing Floyd as [the] national organiser. Well done MK."

@sphiwejn1st mentioned:

"It’s great to hear the press conference went well. Staying true to the cause and being inspired by those who came before is powerful. Keep pushing forward!"

