VW Polo and GTI drivers always make for interesting banter on the timeline, given their reps in Mzansi

Online user @Mr_PeterM turned to X for advice for a friend wanting to cop himself the popular brand

An energised social media community revving its engine raced to a lively comments strip to chime in

Trivial Mzansi online users advised a young groovist seeking to buy a Polo GTI. Images: picture alliance and Alavinphoto

Source: Getty Images

Volkswagen (VW) Polo and GTI owners have earned quite the unenviable reputation in Mzansi.

Among the tags given to them are those of being notoriously bad drivers and untrustworthy relationship cheats.

SA advises groovist over Polo GTI buy

But there's also the nagging question of maintaining the whip and being a magnate for hijackers.

So, when an X user, @Mr_PeterM, turned to the streets for advice for a friend who wanted the popular brand for himself, Mzansi had plenty to say.

Captioning a photo of a red Polo GTI, he wrote:

"A friend who just got a permanent job wants this car. He's young and likes going to grooves. Please give him advice as [a] true friend."

The can of worms was well and truly opened, and the X streets were energised to dig into it, making for interesting chatter.

This saw enthusiastic locals chime in — both for and against the buy. All things considered, it made for a lively comments section as they fired it up.

Energised onlookers chime in

The commentary was expectedly hilarious, with some netizens egging on the purchase while others, understandably, voted against it.

@BenFois1 wrote:

"He must go for it. The happiness that comes with this thing is unmatched."

@AustineMsagala said:

"Just get a [Toyota] Yaris [or Hyundai] i20, bro ... When you buy a machine, it must be a machine, baba ... Buy this when you don't mind being unemployed for six months."

@StaxGoldman added:

"Get a Toyota Witz instead. You will be cash-flow richer and can spend money on nice food without getting hijacked."

