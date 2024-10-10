Residents in Gauteng have been given a heads-up to buckle up for a heatwave that is expected to heat the province and other parts of Mzansi

Temperatures are expected to hit the low 30s in Gauteng, with higher temperatures in provinces like the Eastern Cape

The heatwave is expected to strike from 12 October, and many South Africans are not ready

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like food, energy, loadshedding, fuel prices and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SAWS said it's gonna get hotter in Gauteng. Image: SimpleImages

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG—The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents to prepare for a heatwave that will hit the province on 11 October 2024.

Incoming Gauteng heatwave

SAWS warned that this first heatwave of the season is expected to bring temperatures beginning in the low 30s. This follows two cold snaps that resulted in snow in different parts of the country.

Other parts of the country will also experience persistently high temperatures, including the Eastern Cape, which will persist from 10 October to 13 October. Gauteng, parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the Free State, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape will also persist until the following week.

Netizens question heatwave

South Africans on Facebook laughed at the temperature SAWS called a heatwave.

Justin de Reuck said:

"Low 30s may be a heatwave in the UK. In South Africa, we call that summer."

Bakenq Matloull said:

"After that heatwave, we will experience rain."

Tubatsi Malakwane said:

"Courtesy of the Paris Agreement: reduce rainfall and increase temperatures."

Roesanda Moster said:

"30s ain't a heatwave."

Cheryl Govender said:

"Low 30s is called a heatwave. Lol go to KZN, Mpumalanga, etc."

Aus Pontsho said:

"Here in Limpopo, we are used to the high 30s, and we are fine. They'll be alright."

Ursela Stroh said:

"We had hot weather for years. So?"

Heatwave affected Limpopo traders

In another article, Briefly News reported that informal traders from Thohoyandou in Limpopo were affected by the heatwave in 2023.

Temperatures reached a scorching 40 degrees, and this damaged their fresh produce.

