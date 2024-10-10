Gauteng Residents Warned To Brace Themselves for Heatwave
- Residents in Gauteng have been given a heads-up to buckle up for a heatwave that is expected to heat the province and other parts of Mzansi
- Temperatures are expected to hit the low 30s in Gauteng, with higher temperatures in provinces like the Eastern Cape
- The heatwave is expected to strike from 12 October, and many South Africans are not ready
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like food, energy, loadshedding, fuel prices and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
GAUTENG—The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents to prepare for a heatwave that will hit the province on 11 October 2024.
Incoming Gauteng heatwave
SAWS warned that this first heatwave of the season is expected to bring temperatures beginning in the low 30s. This follows two cold snaps that resulted in snow in different parts of the country.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Other parts of the country will also experience persistently high temperatures, including the Eastern Cape, which will persist from 10 October to 13 October. Gauteng, parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the Free State, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape will also persist until the following week.
Netizens question heatwave
South Africans on Facebook laughed at the temperature SAWS called a heatwave.
Justin de Reuck said:
"Low 30s may be a heatwave in the UK. In South Africa, we call that summer."
Bakenq Matloull said:
"After that heatwave, we will experience rain."
Tubatsi Malakwane said:
"Courtesy of the Paris Agreement: reduce rainfall and increase temperatures."
Roesanda Moster said:
"30s ain't a heatwave."
Cheryl Govender said:
"Low 30s is called a heatwave. Lol go to KZN, Mpumalanga, etc."
Aus Pontsho said:
"Here in Limpopo, we are used to the high 30s, and we are fine. They'll be alright."
Ursela Stroh said:
"We had hot weather for years. So?"
Heatwave affected Limpopo traders
In another article, Briefly News reported that informal traders from Thohoyandou in Limpopo were affected by the heatwave in 2023.
Temperatures reached a scorching 40 degrees, and this damaged their fresh produce.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za