Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State are on high alert as more snow is predicted for SA

Two people died from hypothermia last weekend after they were trapped in vehicles in the snow

The Western Cape is expected to get heavy snowfall, while parts of KZN will get a bit lighter snow

KwaZulu-Natal and Free State traffic officials will be posted along the N3 in anticipation of more snow in the coming days. Image: @_ArriveAlive (X)/ Grant Bruce Cameron-Ellis.

KWAZULU-NATAL—Authorities in the Free State and KZN are preparing for potential bad weather over the next few days.

Last weekend, hundreds of motorists were trapped along the N3 highway as heavy snowfall blanketed parts of the country.

At least two people tragically passed away from hypothermia after they were stuck in vehicles in the snow for hours.

Snowfall predicted for South Africa

While it isn’t expected to be as bad as last week, the country is predicted to receive more snowfall in the coming days.

Parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and even Lesotho could experience lighter snow, while the Western Cape will likely experience heavy snowfall.

KZN and Free State are on high alert

The KZN Transport Department is not taking any chance, despite reports that the snow won’t be as bad, and have already set up a satellite base in Van Reenen.

Traffic officials and counterparts from Free State will be stationed on the roadside, and graders will also be available to clear any snow on the roads.

The spokesperson for KZN Transport, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, also emphasised that they wouldn’t be taking the situation lightly.

“We must hasten to point out that we regard the light snowfall as extremely dangerous and fatal. We state this because it greases up the roads, which leads to road accidents.

“Because the South African drivers are not trained to drive in the snow, we urge motorists to reschedule or postpone their journeys in anticipation of any eventuality,” he said.

Taxi passenger passes away from hypothermia

In other snow-related news, Briefly News reported that a 39-year-old woman died from hypothermia as a result of last weekend’s snowfall.

The woman was exposed to the extreme cold overnight after the taxi she was travelling in got stuck on the N3 highway in the heavy snow.

The woman survived the night but collapsed the following day when the taxi was able to move passengers stopped to get essentials at a mall.

