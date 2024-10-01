More snow and severe weather is predicted for parts of the Western Cape province

Large parts of the country have experienced cold weather, rain, or snow since Spring began

South Africans are finding the funny side to the weather, saying it's because of the GNU

South Africans have found the lighter side to the recent weather warnings, making a host of jokes about the winter cold arriving in Spring. Image: Grant Bruce Cameron-Ellis/ Uwe Krejci.

WESTERN CAPE — Winter weather persists in Spring, and South Africans are unsure how to react to it.

While the country hasn’t experienced the same levels of snow as last week, threats of more disruptive weather remain.

While disruptive rains and light snow warnings have been issued for large parts of the country, the Western Cape is expected to get worse. KZN is also on high alert for potential disruptive weather.

Weather warnings issued for Western Cape

The South African Weather Service has raised a Level 5 weather warning for some parts of the Western Cape, while others have received a Level 4 warning.

Breede Vally and Witzenberg regions are expected to experience severe weather, while the Cape Winelands and the Little and Central Karoo regions can also experience snowfall.

South Africans offer unique explanations

In true South African fashion, social media was abuzz with reactions about the continued severe weather warnings.

Some believe it’s a sign of the end times, while others are thanking the GNU for it.

Willard Tonderai Nzwere said:

“Very soon, it will be earthquakes and volcanoes.”

Rotondwa Nefale added:

“I like this GNU thing...nowadays we experience snowing frequently.”

Tesh Blackbaas also said:

“The GNU is confusing the weather pattern in the country. Some want cold, some want warm.”

Ororo White added:

“That's why we have to change our ways. Anything can happen.”

Ndumiso Ziggy warned:

“Jesus is giving signs of his coming. Let's prepare ourselves for him.”

Portia Porsche Lebea joked:

“Our government ordered this year's winter weather from Temu. They were trying to save for the elections, and that is why our Winter was not cold. Like any other orders in Temu, it came late. Please bear with them.”

BroMkhululi KaMazantsi teased:

“Apparently Summer did not want to pay a protection fee, now it’s going to be Winter. Wayawaya, I’m sorry for your summer body🤣😜.”

Evans Monareng:

“In Limpopo province, the minister ate the money for snow because there's none here.”

Motshabane Wa Motshabane Mashala said:

“This is winter from Temu.”

Immaculate Mnike joked:

“GNU is manipulating the weather. Punishing KZN for voting for Jacob Zuma.”

Citizens have fun in the snow

The recent snowfall that blanketed parts of the country gave South Africans a chance to have a little fun.

Briefly News reported that many shared hilarious photos of them having a good time in the snow on social media.

From photos of unique-looking snowmen to guys having a drink outside in the snow, South Africans didn’t disappoint.

