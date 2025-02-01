A heartwarming video shared on social media shows a young schoolboy who started a snack business at his school, selling Nik Naks to his fellow students and saving his profits diligently

With the rising cost of living in South Africa, where a family of four needs around R37,872 monthly without rent, the young entrepreneur's initiative shows remarkable business sense

South Africans flooded the comments section with praise and blessings for the young businessman, with many applauding his school for supporting his entrepreneurial spirit

A page promoting young hustler's on Facebook shared a post on a young boy who is trying to help his family make ends meet with a side hustle of his own at school. Images: @entrepreneurtimes

Source: Facebook

A young schoolboy is melting hearts across Mzansi with his entrepreneurial spirit, showing that you're never too young to start hustling. The inspiring content was shared by Facebook page @entrepreneurtimes, showing the determined young man's business venture.

In the photos, the schoolboy proudly displays two bags of Nik Naks that he sells to his fellow students. Taking his business seriously, he even revealed a packet containing the earnings he had saved since starting his venture.

View the post below.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

SA's rising cost of living drives innovation

With the cost of living continuously rising and South African families needing approximately R37,872 monthly without rent to get by, many citizens, including children, are finding creative ways to make ends meet.

Basic necessities like bread and milk continue to strain household budgets.

A young man's side hustle was shared on Facebook recently. Mzansi couldn't help but cheer him on. Images: @entrepreneurtimes

Source: Facebook

Mzansi celebrates young business mind

@Tebogo Gaduka gushed:

"Big ups to the school, for allowing him to sell 🙌. Some schools don't allow students to sell at their schools."

@Londiwe Thandaza Dhlomo Dhlomo wrote:

"He will become the greatest businessman of his times trust me, he is definitely going to succeed, may God protect him and give him wisdom ❤️"

@Méllōw ẞïthœló praised:

"I bless him in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Amen, you are blessed ♥️🥰"

@Sdee Mj added:

"Yes he will succeed start from the stretch 🙌 All the best for him."

@Shab's Corner shared:

"That's how we grew up, big-up young man."

@Thandi Jiyana Hope commented:

"Big up young man, life goes on. God bless you."

@Silender Precious blessed:

"God bless dis young man."

Related stories

A former taxi driver in Mzansi discovered an innovative way to boost his income. His creative business idea caught attention online, with South Africans praising his entrepreneurial spirit.

Briefly News also reported on a 19-year-old's heartwarming story that touched Mzansi when he revealed how his online business helped renovate his blind mother's home.

also reported on a 19-year-old's heartwarming story that touched Mzansi when he revealed how his online business helped renovate his blind mother's home. A creative entrepreneur's transformation of an abandoned bus impressed South Africans. The business owner's journey from concept to successful execution showed true entrepreneurial spirit.

Source: Briefly News