A 19-year-old shared on TikTok how his online side hustle helped him to transform his family home

He started with a simple, ambitious plan on paper to improve his mom's living conditions and his dream came true

Mzansi people are impressed by the makeover, and some asked questions about his job in the comments

A young man used his earnings to fund his mother's home renovation progress. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @jain_hull/TikTok

One teen has been earning cash by filling out surveys during his gap year. But instead of spending it on himself, he decided to make a difference at home.

House transformation photos

The young man used his pay to renovate his blind mother’s house. The guy shared his story, showing before-and-after photos of the renovations.

He revealed on his TikTok account @jain_hull that he made R168k from just one survey app.

A young man got his mom' house fixed up. Image: @jain_hull

Young man build boy's room

The 19-year-old also spoiled himself with a boy's room with a bathroom. It seems like it was money well spent. The house with a butterfly roof looks amazing from the outside.

See the TikTok post here:

TikTok users are impressed by his work ethic and the makeover of his mother's house. Some who want to follow in his footsteps begged for more details about his online job.

See some comments below:

@Phumzile said:

'Surveys help. I want to be so serious this year, the is money online."

@Takalani_Setswadi posted:

"Hello. Please plug with the surveys. ❤️"

@Siwe0404 shared:

"I just looked at my siblings and sighed. They don't even wanna go to varsity even after I applied for them while their mates are building homes. 😭😭"

@AnzaThivhonali mentioned:

"She doesn’t have to see it, she can sense it and she is very happy and proud of you. God bless you."

@okuhle stated:

"May the Lord continue to grant you blessings to do more for mom. 😇"

@AsiaMkhwanazi typed:

"Well done this is beautiful and so thoughtful of you."

@kelebogile added:

"There's noobetter feeling like renovating ekhaya, it completes you, it's a blessing."

@baldilocks.chu said:

"Well done. You are going far. 🔥"

