“May Your Pockets Never Run Dry”: Mzansi Congratulates Lady for Renovating Her Mother’s House
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A determined lady took her time to renovate her home into the sanctuary of her dreams and impressed many South Africans 
  • In a recent clip, she showed off how she transformed and gave her old kitchen a luxurious look 
  • South Africans applauded her for taking good care of her mother’s house and praised her in a thread of comments 

A young lady who grew up under challenging circumstances promised herself a better life than the one she witnessed growing up.

Superb home renovations
Mzansi praised a lady for renovating her mom's house. Image: @thando.mkhize.kha
Source: TikTok

Thando Khabazela worked hard to secure a good job; the first thing on her bucket list was renovating her mom’s house.

Mzansi congratulates lady for renovating home

Khabazela took her time with the renovations and documented the journey on her TikTok, where social media users appreciated her determination. She started with the lounge area and worked her way into the kitchen.

She knew that her mom’s dream was to have a luxurious-looking home, and she made that dream her reality. Khabazela also gifted her mom with the kitchen of her dreams as an early Christmas present.

See the kitchen below:

SA stunned by lady's home renovations
A lady renovated her mother's house and received major praises from Mzansi.
Source: TikTok

Mzansi praises lady for renovating mom’s house

Social media users praise her for her hard work and wish her well in her future endeavours:

@Senaaa prayed:

“May your pockets never run dry.”

@MoLebo 🌻 wrote:

“Bought my mom land in 2022. I can’t wait to start with the building project! Seeing such videos reminds me of how possible life is!”

@OlonaThando Nalu was moved:

“Oh, I don't know, but I'm so proud of you. I literally got goosebumps when I swapped to the second picture.”

@Thabsile announced:

“I can’t wait to do this for my mom; God bless you.”

@Phetolo Makofane🧃was proud of the hardworking lady:

“It can only be God. Congrats.”

@Faith M..🦋 assured the woman:

“Girlhood is proud of you.”

