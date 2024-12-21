“Yoh This Is Cruel”: Mom Cuts Daughter’s Long Manicured Nails After Chores Dispute, Video Goes Viral
- Parenting styles vary, and one South African mom's method got everyone talking on social media
- She chopped her daughter's long nails after a dishwashing dispute and the video was shared on TikTok
- Social media users on the popular platform debated if the move was harsh or justified tough love
A strict mother got tongues wagging with her parenting method. She decided to cut her daughter’s freshly done nails because the girl couldn’t do the dishes.
Woman gets rid of manicure nails
The clip of the incident was posted on the TikTok page @lillyandvinny. The young lady was reluctant to say goodbye to her pink manicured set.
However, the mom insisted and trimmed them down while expressing her unhappiness. Meanwhile, her daughter’s silence spoke volumes.
Parenting video sparks online chatter
The dramatic footage, which has garnered over 700,000 views, left TikTok buzzing.
"No time to waste this December": Woman captured brushing teeth in taxi with passengers, SA's in awe
Watch the video below:
Some users cheered the mom for instilling discipline and teaching responsibility. Others felt she went overboard, calling it a cruel move that crossed the line.
See some comments below:
@veramathibela wrote:
"Mother of the year! If they cant do anything with those nails they cant have them."
@Kushoban stated:
"Next thing she will ask is why aren’t you coming for Christmas. 😏"
@rahjdjo commented:
"Yoh this is cruel then parents wonder why kids just want to leave home and never visit."
@wendieTimane said:
"Good job mama, I'm proud of you."
@LondekaMaphumulo typped:
"I wasn't gonna wash them even after cutting them.,😩 because why? It's brutal to the heart bethuna."
@its_fairy$queen posted:
"What do you mean these nails are long bathong? 😭✋"
@YumnaaMia highlighted:
"If it's not hurting you the parent in any way then why must you remove the thing that made her feel pretty? I don't understand all this for dishes seriously."
@Leaticia added:
"I'm grateful for my mom. 🙏"
