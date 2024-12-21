Global site navigation

“Yoh This Is Cruel”: Mom Cuts Daughter’s Long Manicured Nails After Chores Dispute, Video Goes Viral
Family and Relationships

“Yoh This Is Cruel”: Mom Cuts Daughter’s Long Manicured Nails After Chores Dispute, Video Goes Viral

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • Parenting styles vary, and one South African mom's method got everyone talking on social media
  • She chopped her daughter's long nails after a dishwashing dispute and the video was shared on TikTok
  • Social media users on the popular platform debated if the move was harsh or justified tough love

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Mom took drastic action after her daughter failed to do the dishes
A mom disciplining her daughter made waves on social. Image: @lillyandvinny
Source: TikTok

A strict mother got tongues wagging with her parenting method. She decided to cut her daughter’s freshly done nails because the girl couldn’t do the dishes.

Woman gets rid of manicure nails

The clip of the incident was posted on the TikTok page @lillyandvinny. The young lady was reluctant to say goodbye to her pink manicured set.

However, the mom insisted and trimmed them down while expressing her unhappiness. Meanwhile, her daughter’s silence spoke volumes.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Parenting video sparks online chatter

The dramatic footage, which has garnered over 700,000 views, left TikTok buzzing.

Read also

"No time to waste this December": Woman captured brushing teeth in taxi with passengers, SA's in awe

Watch the video below:

Some users cheered the mom for instilling discipline and teaching responsibility. Others felt she went overboard, calling it a cruel move that crossed the line.

See some comments below:

@veramathibela wrote:

"Mother of the year! If they cant do anything with those nails they cant have them."

@Kushoban stated:

"Next thing she will ask is why aren’t you coming for Christmas. 😏"

@rahjdjo commented:

"Yoh this is cruel then parents wonder why kids just want to leave home and never visit."

@wendieTimane said:

"Good job mama, I'm proud of you."

@LondekaMaphumulo typped:

"I wasn't gonna wash them even after cutting them.,😩 because why? It's brutal to the heart bethuna."

@its_fairy$queen posted:

"What do you mean these nails are long bathong? 😭✋"

@YumnaaMia highlighted:

"If it's not hurting you the parent in any way then why must you remove the thing that made her feel pretty? I don't understand all this for dishes seriously."

Read also

"Mara, she was right there": Man's airport crush hunt leaves Mzansi questioning modern dating

@Leaticia added:

"I'm grateful for my mom. 🙏"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Hilary Sekgota avatar

Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: