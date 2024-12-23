Global site navigation

“Spar Premium”: Mzansi Blown Away by Luxurious Super Spar Renovations in Outeniqua
People

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • The luxurious renovations of a Super Spar in Oteniqua gagged South African shoppers
  • Mzansi people likened their new look to the luxe and feel of Woolworths stores that are easy to navigate 
  • The superb transformation was well-received by social media users who made the clip trend on TikTok

Super Spar is one of the most popular supermarkets in South Africa. It offers good deals on food and other essentials.

Spar shows off lovely renovations
South African shoppers drooled over a fancy Super Spar's renovations. Image: @supersparouteniqua
Source: TikTok

Usually, the store is cluttered and filled with shoppers who form anaconda-like queues, causing a nauseating scene.

Mzansi blown away by Super Spar renovations 

After a video of a luxurious Super Soar trended on TikTok, South African shoppers placed a new location on their must-visit places in Mzansi. The store in Outeniqua, Western Cape, promised a superb shopping experience with its newly added and improved sections.

They have a refreshing sushi bar, a cake section filled with mouthwatering treats, and a bakery serving fresh pastries straight from the oven. The neatness of the packed trolleys lined up outside was also a bonus.

The selection of the interior design was also a significant boost, as the aisles' lights, paint colour, and organisation complemented each other.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to luxurious-looking Spar in Western Cape 

Social media users were blown away by the majestic transformation and commented:

@☆KIARA☆ hilariously complained:

“I think my Spar is broken.”

@x.a.n.y.a.x was gagged:

“I have never seen a Spar fancier than a Woolies.”

@Moratwa Matseke could not comprehend the transformation:

“In South Africa? Like in our land?”

@👍 trolled their local store:

“This is the Woolworths Spar, and mine is the tuck shop Spar.”

@Ruan! Was amazed by the fancy store:

“What is the entry fee?”

@Benk OSI wrote:

“Spar premium.”

@The toxic butterfly🦋 asked:

“Why does this feel like a Ferrari arena?”

