A new makoti showed off her impressive interior decorating skills in a now-viral video on TikTok

The well-received clip showcased the before and after of the lady's efforts in turning her house into a home

Social media users gushed over her ability to turn a dull space into a luxurious experience

A woman on TikTok documented her lovely journey of turning her house into a home for herself and her husband.

The new makoti had a clear vision for her place and ensured that it was brought to life.

Makoti turns house into home

A lover of all things luxury did not hold back her lush imagination as she redecorated her empty living room. The makoti had been working on a home improvement project since she moved in with her man.

The hun pulled out her impressive talent and turned her tiny living room into a luxurious experience with neutral colours and statement pieces that added an elegant touch to her space. She captioned her well-received video:

"Making a house a home."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to makoti's home decor

Social media users were impressed with the woman's ability to turn a dull space into a luxurious experience:

@UberXhosa confessed:

"Your decor skills make me want to go buy a house. Your home is beautiful."

@Phopho was distracted for a moment:

"I almost didn't see the TV. I love it."

@Ms Lies❤️🦋✨was enchanted:

"I don't know how to like this video million times."

@SassySarahkaps complimented the lady's efforts:

"What a transformation."

@Thabang Lodi declared:

"This is heaven."

