“Making a House a Home”: Makoti Turns Living Room Into Luxurious Space in Viral TikTok
- A new makoti showed off her impressive interior decorating skills in a now-viral video on TikTok
- The well-received clip showcased the before and after of the lady's efforts in turning her house into a home
- Social media users gushed over her ability to turn a dull space into a luxurious experience
A woman on TikTok documented her lovely journey of turning her house into a home for herself and her husband.
The new makoti had a clear vision for her place and ensured that it was brought to life.
Makoti turns house into home
A lover of all things luxury did not hold back her lush imagination as she redecorated her empty living room. The makoti had been working on a home improvement project since she moved in with her man.
The hun pulled out her impressive talent and turned her tiny living room into a luxurious experience with neutral colours and statement pieces that added an elegant touch to her space. She captioned her well-received video:
"Making a house a home."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to makoti's home decor
Social media users were impressed with the woman's ability to turn a dull space into a luxurious experience:
@UberXhosa confessed:
"Your decor skills make me want to go buy a house. Your home is beautiful."
@Phopho was distracted for a moment:
"I almost didn't see the TV. I love it."
@Ms Lies❤️🦋✨was enchanted:
"I don't know how to like this video million times."
@SassySarahkaps complimented the lady's efforts:
"What a transformation."
@Thabang Lodi declared:
"This is heaven."
