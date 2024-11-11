A luxurious gent living in South Africa showed off his hard work in a well-received TikTok video

Eddie Mdu Vilakazi shared a clip of his year-long building process that motivated many aspiring homeowners

Social media users showered Vilakazi with lovely messages in a thread of 312 comments

The South African youth strive to create better and much more comfortable lives.

South Africa was inspired after a gent shared his year-long mansion-building progress. Image: @urbaneeddie_.

A young gent started a project last year to build his dream home and showed off the progress on TikTok.

SA inspired by gent's mansion in viral TikTok

Lifestyle content creator and travel enthusiast Eddie Mdu Vilakazi inspired many South Africans when he showed off his year-long mansion-building project. The progress is remarkable, considering the magnitude of the building.

The determination to wait a long period before moving into his luxurious dream home inspired many to work hard and believe that they, too, will receive good things in time. Eddie walked into his unfinished home with pride as he admired his vision.

The gent captioned his clip:

"So much can happen in a year."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi inspired by man building mansion

Social media users shared lovely messages with the hardworking man in the comments section:

@Siphelele said:

"TikTok is the place where you find motivation."

@Vhofanelwa wrote:

"I can't wait to complete mine next year and buy an SUV."

@Fran KaMakhanya Fine said:

"I am so excited on your behalf. I want to see how you are going to style your home."

@khumoetsileKgobokoe commented:

"Your house is very beautiful; this is the motivation I need. If you don't mind, may I see your house plan?"

@Rhee Sehloho shared:

"Definition of blood, sweat and tears. Very proud of you, stranger."

