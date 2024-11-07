A TikTok user from Bloemfontein was showered with many compliments after showing off her neat and well-kept yard

The online community also noticed how stunning the outside of the house was, letting the hun know she had done an excellent job

The post also drew many requests from social media users who asked to be plugged in with installer numbers and many other things

A pretty hun showed off her well-kept yard on the video streaming platform, TikTok. Image: @refilwe_64

Young working huns are flexing their hard-earned possession on social media platforms, leaving many of us inspired.

A woman living in an estate in the Free State took to TikTok to share a video of her stunning yard under her user handle @refilwe_64, receiving over 12K likes.

The yard show-off that received many likes

The video starts as the person taking the video enters the gate. It shows the gorgeous front yard and gives TikTok users a view of the estate houses. Afterwards, it moves to show the trimmed grass on the sides before offering a glimpse of the beautiful fence with unique patterns.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi draws motivation from the woman

TikTok users did not hesitate to compliment the lady, as almost 400 people took to the comment feed. Many wanted to know where her gorgeous estate was, while others asked her to tell them where she got some of the things seen in the video.

User @HLASA RAMASHIANE said:

"This is how a yard must look, not all concrete and brick like it's a prison. Absolutely beautiful."

User @Deliwe Ngesi added:

"Very clean and nice, keep the standards👌💯."

User @KHOTSI asked:

"Very beautiful gal, can u please assist with window tintin/deco on the window.? Yoh!, t's very nice, shame."

User @Uthingo shared:

"Lol, bandla! I could literally roll around 🤸🏽‍♀️all day on that grass. Such a beautiful home. Well done, sis."

User @MapitsoK said:

"Your home is really beautiful."

User @Zanele Radar Nhlapo detailed:

"This is actually so stunning sis. I'm literally saving this as inspo 🥰."

