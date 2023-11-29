A video of two workers having a fun photoshoot in their backyard went viral on TikTok

The workers were unaware of the camera capturing the moment and posed against the sun lounger, the grass, and the garden

Netizens were amused by the video and left comments joking about the men and their photoshoot

CCTV footage captured two men having a photoshoot in the backyard. Image: @dommmy101

A video of two workers caught having a fun photoshoot in the backyard had netizens in stitches.

Camera captures men's photoshoot

The CCTV footage posted on TikTok shows the workers taking turns to pose and take numerous photos of each other in the neatly tended backyard.

Unaware of the camera capturing the priceless moment, the two men pose against the sun lounger, the grass and the garden.

Watch the video below:

The workers' photoshoot is a heartwarming moment that captures their lighthearted spirits and love for life. It reminds us to find joy in the simple things and to make time for self-care and recreation.

It is also a reminder that moments of joy can be found in the most unexpected places.

Netizens amused by the men's photoshoot

Netizens couldn't help but joke and laugh at the men in the post's comments section. Others were curious to know how the photos turned out.

khodani_munyai said:

"I just wanna see how those pictures turned out, honestly ."

historiagabriel replied:

"A reason for us to appreciate and love what we have because it’s a dream for some people ."

92scorpion.2 commented:

"Basebenzile abafana ."

Kathyy said:

"Not the old school lay on the grass picture ."

MazingisaFH wrote:

"nice kuphiliwe."

Linda Iikondo commented:

"Facebook notification “Moses has posted 27 pictures” ."

