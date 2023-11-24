A university student returned home for the holidays to find his yard in desperate need of attention

A video shows a student tackling an overgrown yard after returning home. Image: @aybii_rsa

The excitement of returning home from res was soon dampened by the sight of an overgrown lawn and a yard in desperate need of attention.

This was the reality for a university student, @aybii_rsa, from the Eastern Cape, who had returned home for the holidays.

Student returns home and does yard work

Determined to tackle the daunting task, @aybii_rsa grabbed his lawnmower and began the arduous process of tidying up the yard.

As he mowed and weeded, the student decided to document his experience on TikTok. He shared a video of himself getting stuck in the yard work, highlighting the struggles of having to do chores after being away from home for so long.

His video resonated with many students who could relate to feeling overwhelmed by household responsibilities during the holidays.

Mzansi relates to the student's pain

The video quickly went viral, amassing thousands of views and comments. Students from all over the country shared their stories of dealing with similar chores upon returning home. Others joked that it was still far until schools reopened.

Mikrokosmos commented:

"Uzofika nini uFebruary."

Lethabo_Camila sadi:

"I spring-cleaned the whole house today. I came back yesterday."

Tumi. Vrou said:

"They were waiting for you."

Shaine M wrote:

"My aunt made me wash the curtains and windows. Yoh! I can't wait to leave."

lwandle commented:

"Usazo basa utheze futhi . Uzofikanini u February .:

@Nqobile Ndlovu _Mthungwa wrote:

"Kade bekulindile."

@NontokozoDlamini replied:

"Hayi kunzima shemu angeke ngiqambe amanga ."

Source: Briefly News