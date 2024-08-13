A construction company flexed their impressive skills on TikTok and enticed Mzansi to get a quote from them

The team advertised their admirable work online, where they shared a clip of a R420K village mansion

Social media users could not keep calm as they were amazed by the meagre price

A Mzansi construction company amazed many after advertising their R420K village mansion, which they built from scratch. The team enticed SA to get a quote from them.

A hardworking construction company won Mzansi's hearts with their amusing prices. Image: @luxmore_residences

Source: TikTok

The team's affordability stunned Mzansi the most; their enchanting work came after.

Construction company built village mansion for half a million

Building a house from scratch is a long process as architects need to be involved, materials need to be bought, interior designers need to be consulted and certain things like tubing need professionals. The whole job needs a passionate team, which is rare to find.

A TikTok famous construction company advertised their admirable work where they built a R420K village home. Mzansi was mind-blown by the low price, considering the work needed to finish the project. The fee includes labour and building, materials.

They captioned their clip:

“R420K including material”

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to affordable construction team

The team does everything from bathrooms to stunning kitchens. Mzansi promised to save up and let them build their dream homes:

@MfokaNgoqo had one wish:

"I wish you can come to KZN yo."

@Bathobile Zulu bpleaded with God:

"Please God, give me more money I want to build another nice house for my siblings."

@Nontuthuko KamaNguba was stunned by the low price:

"Whole house 420K?"

@Supreme Dyan shared his brother's story:

"My bro built the same house, spent 300 and something, close to 400, no he cannot afford the interior like kitchen and all."

@Sanna announced her plans:

"Morning, I want to extend my RDP and to change Roof and windows, I'm based at Tembisa."

Woman buys land for R300 and builds dream home from scratch

Briefly News also reported that living your dream can be the most satisfying experience ever. A woman on TikTok had been flirting with her dream house for a while before taking action.

Vivi had made a promise to herself, and she saved a screenshot of her dream design on her phone. The ambitious lady started her home project in April 2023 and moved in May 2024.

