A Mzansi gent prioritised a sound system over a couch in his new home, which floored social media users

The guy chilled in front of his satisfying purchase and listened to quality music while he took some drinks out of his cooler box

The man’s silly move baffled TikTok users, who shared their thoughts in the comments, while some backed his decision to spend however he pleased

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Mzansi man proved his love for music by buying a sound system before a couch for his new home. The untraditional move made Mzansi chuckle as they decided that the man's priorities were jumbled up.

A Mzansi gent floored social media users when he bought a sound system and did not own a couch. Image: @lehlogonolo_tshivhi

Source: TikTok

The lad chilled as he admired his successful purchase while having some drinks

Man buys sound system before couch

Moving into a new home can take months, depending on one’s finances. A home project can be a long process, from buying different furniture to decorating the new house with stylish pieces.

A Mzansi gent decided to throw the moving-in guide out the window, ignoring the traditional route. He started by buying a sound system before a couch.

The lad pulled in a camp chair and admired his new purchase as he sat in front of the sound system and reached out for a cold beverage in his cooler box.

He captioned his post:

“When you prioritise sound more than couch.”

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to gentrification, choosing sound over couch

Men naturally differ from women as a lady would have bought a couch and other essential furniture before splurging on luxurious items like sound systems. TikTokkers shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Tumi Velaphi supported the untraditional move:

"You can never listen to couch."

@Dumisane Mathebula shared his story:

"I also bought a Sound bar 1st instead of a bed."

@LyricView said the guy to be predictable:

"A Golf 7.5 GTI is parked outside that time."

@Keletso Kekana was on the gent's side:

"Never miss this stage in life, man logic true."

Woman builds stunning double-storey from scratch in Township

Briefly News also reported that a hardworking woman, motivated by her mom, shared her journey of building her dream home from scratch. All she wanted was to make her mother proud of her significant accomplishments thus far.

Netizens shared sweet messages in the comments and assured her that there was no way that her mom was not proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News