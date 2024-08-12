A young woman was excited to share with the online community that she bought herself a fridge for her new home

She said goodbye to an old white fridge and hello to a black one with a water dispenser from the same brand

Many social media users sent the lady congratulatory messages in the video's comment section

A woman received congratulatory messages after she shared that she bought a new fridge for her new home. Images: @siino_pakade

Source: Instagram

Purchasing a new home can make anyone smile. But one homeowner had an extra kick of happiness after adding a new kitchen appliance to her humble abode.

Siino Pakade, who uses the handle @siino_pakade on TikTok, shared in her digital diary that after securing a home for herself, she let go of her old, white fridge and replaced it with a brand-new one.

The slim, black fridge, also a Hisense, had a water dispenser, unlike the old one.

After placing it in its spot, the proud woman wrote in her caption:

"Slowly but surely, this house will look and feel homely."

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Mzansi online users rejoice in woman's small victory

Social media users were more than happy to wish Siino well and congratulate her on her new purchase, with some even asking if they could have the old fridge. Unfortunately for interested buyers, the woman had already promised to give the kitchen appliance to her sister.

@nmhome_, who felt they could relate with the homeowner, said in the comment section:

"I’m almost six months with this fridge, and I’ve never been happier. Congratulations."

@leighannwilliams7 shared a similar comment and wrote:

"I have the same one, and it is gorgeous. Congratulations, babes."

@nthabiseng365 provided a small review of the chilled appliance, saying:

"Best fridge ever. I've been using it for seven years now. Congratulations."

@zamo_____ said to the woman:

"Oh, yes. One step at a time. It is beautiful, my darling."

@philangezwisithol was also one of many to congratulate Siino and wrote to her:

"Keep it up, sisi."

