A young woman shared how her skin transformed three weeks after using a prescribed treatment

The woman posted a video montage on TikTok to show how her skin reacted to the medication she took

Social media users in the video's comment section showed their support and wished the woman well on her skincare journey

A woman showed how her skin transformed three weeks after using a prescribed medication. Images: @goitsii_mogadima

Source: TikTok

While acne is a common skin condition that affects many, it shouldn't have the power to shake one's confidence. One young woman did not let the marks on her face stop her from sharing her transformation.

TikTok user @goitsii_mogadima headed to the popular video-sharing platform to show viewers how her skin changed in less than a month. In the clip, the beauty shared a glimpse of the effect of the medication she used on her skin, particularly her face.

In her caption, the woman shared that she had used isotretinoin (under the brand Oratane) for three weeks, adding:

"All I can say is it's really not an easy journey, but we will definitely make it to the other side. The first month of six months has been hell, but we still move."

Watch the video below:

What is Oratane?

According to the medical information hub Healthdirect, Oratane (a soft capsule taken orally) treats severe cystic acne and requires a prescription.

"Because of the significant adverse effects associated with its use, isotretinoin should be reserved for patients with severe cystic acne who are unresponsive to conventional therapy, including systemic antibiotics."

Internet users show their support

Local social media users flooded the TikTokker's comment section with positive and encouraging words about the skincare routine she used.

@boikhutso_omphile said to the Oratane user:

"Oh, baby. I'm wishing you nothing but the best on your journey."

@b_xx98 shared in the comment section:

"The glow-up you’re going to get after this? Just keep going, sis. It's all worth it in the end."

@neo_hlompho0 shared their experience using the medication:

"Please keep it moisturised, and wear a lot of sunscreen. I was there last year, too. You won’t regret it."

@_swazid2 assured the woman:

"It gets better, just trust the process."

Source: Briefly News