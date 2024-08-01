“It Was Worth It”: Woman’s R43K Dream Fridge Doesn’t Fit Through Door

A woman said that she finally got her dream fridge, but it couldn't fit through her door

Her husband had to remove the door panels to get the kitchen appliance to its final destination

Members of the online community were surprised by the price and also congratulated her on her purchase

A woman had to wait a while for her expensive fridge to enter her kitchen. Images: @mbali_mash

Source: TikTok

A woman's dream came true when she purchased an expensive refrigerator. However, she had a problem getting it inside her house.

Using the handle @mbali_mash on TikTok, the woman said she was caught off guard when she discovered the fancy appliance couldn't fit through the door.

She informed app users:

"The problem wasn't the main door. It was actually the kitchen door. It was the same size as the kitchen door."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The predicament led to the TikTokker's husband knocking out the door panels so the movers could get the fridge inside the kitchen. Sure enough, that plan worked, and they got the roughly R43 000 fridge inside.

Getting the appliance to its final destination was no easy feat. @mbali_mash shared:

"It was quite a bit of work. It had to be taken down and put back together once inside."

She also said in her caption:

"This fridge gave us a minor headache, but it was worth it."

Watch the video below:

What are some features that make the fridge R43K?

The LG 611LInstaView™ Door-in-Door Side by Side Fridge's most popular feature allows people to knock twice on its glass door to see the inside. The appliance brand also claims the fridge maintains optimal humidity to keep fruits and veggies fresh for longer.

Netizens react to huge fancy fridge

A few social media users who saw the viral video went to the comment section to discuss the price of the fridge and congratulate the woman on turning her dream into a reality.

@mthimkhulumw humorously wrote:

"On behalf of us minimum wage citizens, we can't give in to this pressure."

@thandothabede_ loved what they saw and shared in the comments:

"The content I signed up for!"

@precious_gold2j laughed and said:

"On my way with a van to collect the old fridge."

Speaking about one of the perks of the fridge, @sway_thatway wrote:

"That knock feature comes in handy because I will open the fridge and just stare at it for two minutes, then close it again. At least four times a day."

@real_sta_jeff applauded the woman on her dream purchase:

"This is very nice. Congratulations, guys."

Woman shows off brand-new fridge

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a young woman who expressed her excitement about her fancy new kitchen appliance.

Grace Mondlana raved about her new fridge and shared an unboxing video that wowed social media users.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News