A TikTokker shared that he was grateful to be alive after a gas stove caught fire in the kitchen

In the comment section of the post, the app user shared what caused the gas stove to malfunction

Social media users took to the video's comment section to share advice and prayers for their safety

A family shared how their gas stove destroyed their kitchen. Images: @sphemashe

A young family was lucky to be alive after their gas stove caught alight in their kitchen.

Using the handle @sphemashe on TikTok, the app user shared a few images of the explosion's aftermath. Viewers saw a two-burner gas stove the family bought that destroyed a part of their home. The clip cuts to the debris on the kitchen floor and a broken pipe outside the house.

"We almost died," said @sphemashe, who was thankful to be alive.

Providing more information in the comments, the TikTokker shared:

"It was a factory fault. The stove was new. It was our first time using it. The store replaced it because they understood that the problem was with their stove."

Gas stove maintenance

According to Home-Wizard, one should regularly check stoves for gas leaks and replace parts that are starting to rust or get old.

The information hub adds:

"Any time you smell gas, turn off your gas at the source, open windows, and quickly exit the house.

Do not touch any electrical switches or use a phone to call the fire department until you are outside your house. Switches and phones can emit tiny sparks that ignite a gas cloud."

Online users react to gas stove mishap

Many social media users took to @sphemashe's comment section to share their concerns over their safety, words of advice and similar experiences regarding gas appliances.

@tshepiso.nkhobo shared with the online community after seeing the TikTok video:

"The reason why I will never ever own a gas stove. I hope everyone is well."

@aasanda_m told the public that they decided to sell their gas stove, adding:

"I'm so scared of this thing. I hardly used it."

@ziggy5254 shared their opinion in the comments:

"Gas is not the problem. The problem is things like leakage being ignored and not opening windows."

Durban mom makes her own woodfire stove

Briefly News reported about a woman who avoided gas stoves when she made a woodfire stove from scratch.

Using the handle @monicah_john1, a TikTokker named Monicah shared a video on her account showcasing the homemade device her mother made. The rectangular prism had an opening in front where the woman placed her sticks to make the fire and two circular openings on top, which served as 'plates' where she could put her pots.

