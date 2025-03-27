South Africans were proud of a black woman who made history at UCT as the only black and female student to graduate from her 2024 class

The hun was incredibly stoked and shared her excitement for her upcoming graduation on TikTok

Social media users left her loads of lovely messages in a thread of over 335 comments after her post was shared 372 times

Graduation season is upon us, and Mzansi already has goosebumps because of inspiring youngsters.

A young scholar from UCT made the country proud. Image: @novukaa

Source: TikTok

A young lady made history at one of South Africa’s most prestigious universities by graduating as the only black and female student in her class.

Student makes history at UCT

A Xhosa South African student, Owethu Novuka, was stoked after she made history as the only black and female youngster to graduate her BBusSci - Compsci class of 2024.

Novuka could not wait for her upcoming graduation and expressed that she kept looking at her dress as a reminder of her excellent work:

“How I look at my graduation dress every morning because I was the only woman and black student in the BBusSci - Compsci class of 2024.”

Novuka explained just how difficult obtaining a Bachelor of Science specialising in Computer Science was at the University of Cape Town by saying:

“One of 14 survivors. I had no choice but to win.”

The youngster also made people understand that although it is a challenge getting into UCT, it’s an even bigger challenge to get out as many students have spent years at the institution trying to reach graduation after failing numerous times.

Novuka even wrote on her TikTok bio:

“UCT survivor.”

The lady also shared:

“Yeah, that degree is brutal and took my people in the second year.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi congratulates new graduate

Social media users were inspired by the excellent student and left a ton of lovely messages in the thread of 355 comments:

One scholar made history at UCT during grad season. Image: @novukaa

Source: TikTok

@Yenkosi | PR babe 🫧assured the hun and applauded her:

“You did that!”

@Abigail Mokone-Mofokeng understood the pressure of the qualification by commenting:

“A BBUSSCI is traumatic, especially Comp Sci and Actuarial and Accounting & Finance ones.

@IngweEmabalabala🐆🕯️recommended that the lady make her hard work known to her love interests:

“This information must be included in your lobola negotiations!”

@Grace Mondlana 🎀 celebrated the student by showering her with kind words :

“It’s going to be such an iconic moment!”

@Oratile wanted the woman's achievement to be known nationally:

“It's the way your graduation is gonna be a national event.”

@Mat was proud and highlighted the student's greatness:

“The only Xhosa woman at that.”

@Lindokuhle Mtambo shared:

“It will forever be iconic, I'm afraid.”

3 More graduation stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News