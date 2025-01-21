SA Taxi Driver Turns Spaza Entrepreneur, Impresses Mzansi With Genius Idea

One man in Mzansi is trending on social media over his innovative way of making extra cash

The post gained massive traction on the internet and gathered loads of likes and comments

People applauded the gent as they flooded the post with heartwarming messages, while others shared their thoughts

A South African man's entrepreneurial skills have been put on display, and many are praising him for his genius idea.

Source: Getty Images

Taxi driver's on-the-go spaza shop

Facebook user Mahlatse Seroba shared the gent's picture. In it, the man can be seen sitting in a taxi with many goodies to sell.

The guy, who is also a taxi driver, is using another yet clever way to make money. Mahlatse Seroba revealed everything the man sells, such as sweets, Grandpa, airtime, scones, and many others.

His innovative way of making extra cash impressed the online community while also sparking mixed comments among netizens. The post became a trending topic on social media, gathering loads of views, comments, and shares.

Take a look at the post below:

SA applauds the taxi driver's genius idea

Social media users headed to the comments section to express their thoughts while some clapped for the taxi driver's genius idea.

Themba Khanyile cracked a joke, saying:

"It's hard to concentrate on road signs and rules with your mind on your money and your money on your mind."

Frans Makua said:

"Good idea on money in Mzansi."

Charles Rampaku expressed:

"Then how about the safety of passengers?"

Nare Maema Walter Matlala replied:

"Grandpa as well because he can quickly cause you a headache."

Lizzy Melk commented:

"It's a good job Amen."

Raboiyane Gabariele Aubrey was impressed:

"That's rubbish he's supposed to be concentrating on driving."

