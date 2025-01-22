Global site navigation

“Tomorrow I'm Practising How to Tap”: Woman Prepares for January’s Payday
by  Jade Rhode
  • A local woman took to her TikTok account and jokingly showed South Africans how she prepared for payday
  • The comical video saw the young TikTokker rinsing her card as she got ready for the first payday of the year
  • Members of the online community laughed at the video, and some cracked jokes about their financial struggles

A woman showed how she prepared for payday.
With payday within sight, a local woman showed how she prepared for the day. Images: @mel.lissa_nicole
For many South Africans, Januworry puts them in a financial chokehold, forcing them to stretch every rand to make it through the month. Fortunately, payday is finally in sight, and one woman shared how she prepared for the big day.

Getting ready for the money

Using the TikTok handle @mel.lissa_nicole, an eager young woman comically showed app users how she prepared for the first payday of the year.

A woman standing at an ATM.
Payday will see many South Africans heading to ATMs to collect their money. Image: Visions
She took her bank card and kept it under running water to freshen the important piece of plastic.

Sharing her plans for the following day, the TikTokker joked:

"Tomorrow, I'm practising how to tap."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at payday prep

A few social media users commented on the post to express laughter and share that they could relate to the woman. In true Mzansi fashion, others cracked jokes about their financial struggles.

@maandampolosi laughed and shared:

"I don't even know where my card is."

A positive @nteba_m said of the video:

"I'm saving this for the day I get a job this year."

@havertx1 jokingly told the online community:

"My mother's money will not go to waste this time."

A saddened @phiksile.bibi stated in the comments:

"For us who are getting paid on the last day of the month, ku rough."

@rentia87 humorously informed the public:

"When it says your balance is R0 at the first ATM, you should always try two other ATMs because there might be something wrong with the first one."

