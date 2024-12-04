“Payday Ke Payday”: SA Busts at Man Lying on Ground Counting Hard-Earned Money

A TikTok user shared a video of a man lying on the ground while he counted his hard-earned money

The calm man carefully straightened the money and placed the notes in a row in front of him

Social media users found the clip hilarious and shared their thoughts in the comment section

A man chilled on the ground while counting his money, and the internet laughed. Images: @_atlii.23 / TikTok, GaudiLab / Getty Images

Payday is a great way to see the fruits of your labour, a tangible reminder of your efforts. One man was seen counting his hard-earned money, and his style had a few online viewers laughing in the comments.

Money on his mind

Payday, often on the 25th of each month, is an important date, and people often look forward to it, like one woman who washed her Capitec Bank card to prepare for the day.

TikTok user Atii with the handle @_atlii.23 uploaded a video on the social media platform showing a man who was counting his money on the "special" day.

The gentleman lay on the ground beside a few R100 notes, which he carefully straightened and placed in a row.

One might think he didn't want to part with his money and choose to apply life-saving payday tips two friends once shared on the app.

Watch the video below:

SA laughs at man counting cash

A few members of the online community commented on the post to express their thoughts and laughter about how the man took a relaxed approach when he counted his hard-earned money.

@kat.nhlapo laughed and said:

"The signs will be there."

@hlengi.23 shared with the app users:

"I have an uncle who does this."

Atii jokingly responded:

"And he's stingy, I guess."

@nkosanamaseko14 wrote with humour:

"Payday ke payday. No matter the amount."

@slovo038 added in the comment section:

"He really appreciates it. It could be a little for some of us, but you can tell he is rich in his mind."

@.dynamite_queenmurder also shared in the comments:

"The best day of his life."

Source: Briefly News