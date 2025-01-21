South African Man Prepares Bank Card for Payday, Video Leaves Mzansi Amused

One young man left online users cracking up in laughter after he showcased how he prepared his bank card for payday

The TikTok video gained massive traction online, generating loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted and took to the comments section to crack jokes, and some laughed it off

The January blues are finally coming to an end. One man in South Africa showed how he prepared for his payday, which amused many.

A South African man prepared his bank card for payday in a hilarious TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

Gent prepares bank card for payday

The young guy captured the attention of many, and the video quickly went viral on social media.

TikTok user @user4561845600954 shows the man washing his bank card with water in preparation for payday. He expressed how the month of January took way too long by saying the following:

"After 100 days of not getting payments."

Many people could relate, and the footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

SA can relate to man's pain

South Africans responded by heading to the comments section to express their thoughts, and many shared the man's pain.

Alucious said:

"13 December to 25 January Yoo."

"Yoo, I must go look for mine hey, I wonder if it's working."

Jovis commented:

"I don't know were my card is I last sow it on 31 December I need to look for it."

User replied:

"Four days yoh I love this song."

Thulisile expressed:

"I can't wait, shame."

Salary earners struggle on payday

A report released by Standard Bank revealed that South Africans who get paid salaries struggle to reach payday and still have money in their bank accounts.

A woman in Mzansi gave a glimpse of her life before payday, and many people could relate to the stunner.

One lady revealed to the public how she and her bestie helped each other make it to the next payday, and the hun left many impressed.

