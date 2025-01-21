Global site navigation

South African Man Prepares Bank Card for Payday, Video Leaves Mzansi Amused
People

South African Man Prepares Bank Card for Payday, Video Leaves Mzansi Amused

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • One young man left online users cracking up in laughter after he showcased how he prepared his bank card for payday
  • The TikTok video gained massive traction online, generating loads of views, likes and comments
  • People reacted and took to the comments section to crack jokes, and some laughed it off

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

The January blues are finally coming to an end. One man in South Africa showed how he prepared for his payday, which amused many.

A South African man prepared his bank card for payday in a hilarious TikTok video.
A South African man prepared his bank card for payday in a hilarious TikTok video. Image: @user4561845600954
Source: TikTok

Gent prepares bank card for payday

The young guy captured the attention of many, and the video quickly went viral on social media.

TikTok user @user4561845600954 shows the man washing his bank card with water in preparation for payday. He expressed how the month of January took way too long by saying the following:

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

"After 100 days of not getting payments."

Many people could relate, and the footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Read also

SA taxi driver turns spaza entrepreneur, impresses Mzansi with genius idea

Watch the video below:

SA can relate to man's pain

South Africans responded by heading to the comments section to express their thoughts, and many shared the man's pain.

Alucious said:

"13 December to 25 January Yoo."

Photo added:

"Yoo, I must go look for mine hey, I wonder if it's working."

Jovis commented:

"I don't know were my card is I last sow it on 31 December I need to look for it."

User replied:

"Four days yoh I love this song."

Thulisile expressed:

"I can't wait, shame."
A South African man prepared his bank card for payday in a hilarious TikTok video.
A South African man prepared his bank card for payday in a hilarious TikTok video. Image: @user4561845600954
Source: TikTok

Salary earners struggle on payday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Hot: