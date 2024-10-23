An energetic and bubbly gentleman showed how excited he was that payday was on a Friday

The gent took a big speaker and blasted upbeat music at the office while hilariously dancing

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the guy hilariously entertaining

A gent brought a whole mood at the office as payday drew closer. Images: @PeopleImages/ Getty Images, @that_xhosa_savage/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A gentleman hilariously played loud music in the office as the payday drew closer, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @that_xhosa_savage, people are busy in the office going about their business when a guy decides to play loud music because payday is closer and on top of that, it's on a Friday.

The gent could be seen with a huge speaker playing upbeat music and dancing in the workplace like nobody's business. Some of his coworkers were entertained and could relate to the mood the guy was feeling.

Man brings vibes to the office as payday gets closer

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens love the guy's vibes

The video gained over 140k views, with many online users laughing at the gentleman. See the comments below:

@tshego☁️ commented:

"Corporate is just high school sometimes."

@TeePay said:

"My workplace could never."

@Kgomotso loved:

"Love positive work environments 😂."

@Mama Chuks wrote:

"Can definitely do this in my office, am in construction."

@Kgaugelo Happysoul expressed:

"😂😂😂 This will be come month end plus we have farewells for two colleagues. Geh ere 10am I’m making sure the drinks are in coolers getting cold😂😂."

@ELOOOOOO was envious:

"Only office I’ll work in 📍."

@EmmieNdumi commented:

"I’m getting this speaker December shem it will be banging everywhere I go 😁😅😅."

@Leshiiey91 shared:

"I’m doing this next week. Leeeeets go 🔥🔥."

@Liz-AnnePillay said:

"Eish and this payday falls on a whole FriYay😅... Don't ask me what happened on Monday please."

@Pamela Kubheka laughed:

"For the fact that you’re still at work at that time is a wow! 😂"

Coloured woman rocks up at work in funny outfit

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who nailed a Heritage Day outfit at work.

A coloured woman rocked up at work with a funny outfit on Heritage Day, leaving the internet in stitches. In the TikTok clip uploaded by @eezyduzt, the women can be seen entering the office with a nightgown, a sleep bonnet, flops, a cigarette and a black shopping bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News