A coloured woman hilariously rocked up at work with comfortable wear on Heritage Day

The lady was dressed in a nightgown and flops, leaving her colleagues entertained and envious

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A coloured lady rocked a nightgown at work for Heritage Day. Images: @eezyduzt/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A coloured woman rocked up at work with a funny outfit on Heritage Day, leaving the internet in stitches.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @eezyduzt, the women can be seen entering the office with a nightgown, a sleep bonnet, flops, a cigarette and a black shopping bag.

The lady even had what looked like a bottle of alcohol in her mini bag. She also put on something in her teeth that made it look like it was missing, lol. Her office mates laughed and hyped her up. The woman was being a typical coloured woman that most people see in the coloured neighbourhoods.

"THEE BEST HERITAGE 👌 DAY OUTFIT."

Coloured woman rocks nightgown at work for Heritage Day

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Mzansi laugh at the woman's dress code on Heritage Day

The video gained over 240k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Mr Hyde stanned:

"The empty in the checkers plastic bag completed the look lol 😂."

@dharma_dickson wrote:

"Then we cry when people don't take us serious 😭🤣."

@LydiaK🌹 enjoyed:

"She understood the assignment🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 when you work with people like this the workplace becomes very healthy and enjoyable."

@Ronelle Stuart was entertained:

"Who would ever get the opportunity to dress so comfortable for work 🤣😂 🤣."

@Roshni119 laughed:

"I must say she nailed it 😂 😂😂😂."

@mehmoodpeerbay2 commented:

"If we can't laugh at ourselves then we can't laugh at others."

@BunnyBhubesi~Fatso🌈🏳️‍🌈 stanned:

"She ate and leftovers no crumbs 😋🤣 I concur the best dressed goes to her 🫶🏼💖😂😂."

@SharndreBooysen_Sings🎤💕 said:

"One thing I can bet my life on is she was extremely comfortable at work."

Woman asks permission to wear Shweshwe on Heritage Day

In another story, Briefly News reported about a lady who asked South Africans permission to dress up for Heritage Day.

A South African lady felt weird about this year’s Heritage Day and admitted feeling out of place because she couldn’t identify with any culture. Although she’s South African, Sam felt alienated and asked permission to rock the Shweshwe attire on the day.

