A woman on TikTok was confused about the kind of attire she and her family would rock on Heritage Day

The sweet lady, Sam, shared that she doesn’t want to offend anybody by dressing up in a particular culture’s attire and asked for permission

Social media users were very kind and gave her a free pass to rock whatever she liked

A South African lady felt weird about this year’s Heritage Day and admitted feeling out of place because she couldn’t identify with any culture.

A lady asked South Africa for permission to dress up for Heritage Day. Image: @samanthamauvis

Source: TikTok

Although she’s South African, Sam felt alienated and asked permission to rock the Shweshwe attire on the day.

Lady asks SA permission to dress up for Heritage Day, Mzansi reacts

A sweet lady, Sam made sure to walk on eggshells when she coughed up the courage to talk about Heritage Day. The woman was confused about what she and her family would dress up as since they did not identify with any culture in Mzansi.

Sam asked for permission from South Africans to dress in Shweshwe attire, and everyone was kind enough to let her rock whatever she liked. Her TikTok video was well received and went viral with the caption:

“I really hope this question doesn’t offend any of my fellow South Africans.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to lady asking permission to dress up for Heritage Day

Social media users were kind to Sam and commented:

@Bassie explained:

"It’s only a touchy subject in America. South Africans generally don’t care, wear whatever. I am Tswana and I’ve worn Zulu attire .Girl just do you ,it’s really not that deep ."

@V shared:

"It’s not South Africans that get offended its people from other countries that can’t accept that even though we had a messed up history, we actually trying to love each other and grow, so what if I date a white woman, coloured woman or Indian woman as a black man, why does it bother other countries so much. I love my diverse country with its many problems, but at least we are growing."

@🌌Nats🌌shared her outfit details:

"I'm so mixed it's scary. I'm hoping my Temu crown arrives soon, that's what I'm wearing."

@WANDILE welcomed the lady to shop in her closet:

"Come take Xhosa attire, chomi."

