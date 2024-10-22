A woman was told about a store that sells dupes and she decided to go check it out and see if there was something she would like

The dupes ranged from Nike to Adidas and many more, some of the names were difficult to pronounce

the online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A hun visited a shop that sells dupes. Images: Inti St Clair/ Getty Images, @makedamasandisiwe/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A video of a woman in a store that sells dupes has made rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in laughter.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @makedamasandisiwe, the lady can be seen at the store, taking a look at the clothing items they have. The hun found a lot of dupes from Nike to Adidas.

The names of the dues sent the internet to laughter because they were so hilarious that some of them were very difficult to pronounce. The lady bought a few stuff and went on with her day.

Woman plugs Mzansi with dupes

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the dupes

The video gained over 50k views, with many online users laughing at the situation. See the comments below:

@Zamahlubi shared:

"My sister and I would have laughed so hard they would have kicked us out the store🤞🏽😭."

@_therealSino_ wrote:

"What ship is this 😂."

@Solu_ commented:

"To go is to see😳😅😂😂."

@Thando Melokuhle293 laughed:

"Which China is this😩😂🔥."

@user6962836308014 said:

"They're written in french."

@smelosenkosizulu was in disbelief:

"Aiboo fonelani ama hawks fast 😳😳." (Haibo, call Hawks real fast)

@sizaklaas was envious:

"Deep down ndiyasirhalela noba sinye😭😭." (Deep down I want to buy even if its one shoe)

@Mvolofu joked:

"Like funeke ukhawuleze xa uzinxibile otherwise Zona zi ryt😂." (They are fine but you'll just have to walk fast when you're wearing them)

Mzansi excited over cheap Steve Madden dupes

In another story, Briefly News reported about the Fix's R360 Steve Madden Dupes that got Mzansi excited.

A woman on TikTok, Cleopatra Maesela, shared her awesome The Fix finds on TikTok. The stunning items turned out to be Steve Madden dupes that fashion lovers adored. A mindful girls’ girl tipped baddies off with an affordable alternative to look pretty on a budget. Instagram ladies always look put together and wealthy in their pictures, which rubs off on their followers.

Source: Briefly News