An SA woman with an hourglass figure left Mzansi drooling after her bacardi dance performance gained traction on TikTok

The video showing her dancing confidently in her crop top and jeans amassed thousands of views

Many viewers admired her moves, while some speculated she might have had a BBL to achieve her shapely look

A beautiful woman turned heads with her dance performance. Image: @ipsabella96

Source: TikTok

Mzansi can't get enough of the fire moves coming from TikTok these days and this dance video is no different.

TikTokker shows bacardi dance moves

One South African woman has taken the platform by storm with her sizzling bacardi dance.

The clip was shared on her TikTok handle @ipsabella96 and it’s left thousands of viewers absolutely mesmerised.

SA woman moves to the beat

It displays her stunning hourglass figure as she moves effortlessly to the beat, giving the performance of a lifetime. From her stunning wavy hair to her trendy outfit, the video had all the vibes

Watch the video below:

BBL or natural body

Of course, when you’ve got curves like hers, it’s bound to raise a few eyebrows. Some viewers even wondered if she had undergone a BBL or was naturally gifted.

See some comments below:

@deemola1 said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 Fine babe, you are always on point."

@DungaMahlatse stated:

"Aowa wa ropa. Turn around."

@user3381147776016 wrote:

"Chipi ke chipi nthwe boima. 💞😍💣✔"

@MrCoolGuy commented:

"Beauty at it's best and hot."

@Viral News typed:

"You are a gorgeous girl but you went to Turkey?"

@DumaNoNonsensePule posted:

"I almost forgot what a vibe you are Ipsy. 😁"

@patiencemasemola mentioned:

"Beautiful girl. 🔥🔥🥰"

@LuckyNkomo added:

"Umuhle!"

@Doses_of_keeks said:

"😍😍 Can I have the hair plug?"

PAY ATTENTION:

