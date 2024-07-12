The South African media personality and rapper Boity Thulo had many fans mesmerised on social media

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a jaw-dropping picture of the reality TV star on vacation

Many fans and followers of the rapper flooded the comment section, drooling over her beauty and stunning body

Boity Thulo's vacation picture has fans drooling over her beauty. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

The former Rockville actress Boity Thulo has recently turned many heads on social media with her new picture.

Fans mesmerised by Boity Thulo's stunning body and beauty

Mzansi's media personality and reality TV star Boity Thulo has made headlines on social media again after celebrating her 34th birthday.

The star, who recently lost her grandmother, had many netizens online choking on their saliva after sharing a stunning picture of herself on vacation dressed in a swimming set.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The news and gossip page MDNews shared the picture that had many peeps drooling on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Boity..."

See the post below:

The reality TV star and rapper also posted the pictures on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Quick pit stop."

See the post below:

Netizens drool over Boity's vacation pictures

Many fans and followers on social media salivated over the Whuz Dat? hitmaker's vacation pictures dressed in a cute swim set. See some of the comments below:

@Nkosi_Shebi commented:

"She's pretty..."

@__ThapeloM said:

"She look like she doesn't age but she's cute no cap."

@sphiwejn1st responded:

"Very beautiful."

@Mampoi7771 mentioned:

"Very beautiful Boity. I love her thickness."

@LesegoBoroto331 responded:

"Boity in my books will forever be beautiful no matter her shandis."

@ZunguThandanan3 replied:

"She's so hot and beautiful, everything natural."

@_SifisoSibiya shared:

"She's so thick."

Drip owner Lekau Sehoana pens motivating post for Boity

Briefly News previously reported that at least there is someone in Boity Thulo's corner. Lekau Sehaona, the founder and owner of Drip Footwear, found inspiration in the rapper's business journey amid all the criticism she is facing.

Though she faced a lot of backlash because her perfume business failed and her stock was sold for 60 bucks, the Drip footwear Lekau Sehaona went on his Twitter (X) page and wrote a lengthy, heartwarming motivational post for the Whuz Dat! hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News