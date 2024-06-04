A man on TikTok shared a video explaining he cancelled an Uber ride because the driver was a woman in a Ford Figo

The reason for his cancellation was unclear, and the video confused many viewers who questioned why he felt the need to share it

The comments section was filled with criticism and amusement over the man's choice

A decided to cancel his Uber after realising the driver was a woman. Image: @oraarts

A man shared a post revealing why he cancelled his Uber ride recently.

Man ditches Uber

A TikTok post by @oraarts_ shows the man explaining that he requested an Uber only to find it was a Ford Figo driven by a lady and decide to cancel his ride.

SA baffled by man's Uber post

It was unclear why the man declined the Uber ride or why he didn't want to be driven by a woman.

The video left many netizens confused by the man's post as they responded with questions about why @oraarts_ felt the need to share that information online.

deema_870 commented:

"There I was waiting for a love story lol."

Peaches33_ asked:

"Why are you telling us?"

Hlobie Zwane wrote:

"Ncono uthenge eyakho imoto ukuze ungazosibhedela (Better to just buy your own car than come talk nonsense)."

sesethu_mbe asked:

"So ufuna sithini? (So what do you want us to say?)."

Christina Tinah commented:

"Mara ubuzwe ubani (But who asked you?)."

Thato_Chaine said:

"I once took an Uber from a lady and I kid you not, not even 2mins later she bumped another car and all she said was "ooops"."

Slay responded:

"Mshayeleni izandla bandla azophuma kithi (Clap your hands so he can leave us)."

yolomdleleni_ commented:

"Manje ufisa iSouth Africa ikusize Ngani (So what would you like South Africa to help you with?)."

