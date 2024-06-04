SA Man Cancels Uber Ride Because Driver Was a Woman in Ford Figo Sparks Confusion Online
- A man on TikTok shared a video explaining he cancelled an Uber ride because the driver was a woman in a Ford Figo
- The reason for his cancellation was unclear, and the video confused many viewers who questioned why he felt the need to share it
- The comments section was filled with criticism and amusement over the man's choice
A man shared a post revealing why he cancelled his Uber ride recently.
Man ditches Uber
A TikTok post by @oraarts_ shows the man explaining that he requested an Uber only to find it was a Ford Figo driven by a lady and decide to cancel his ride.
Click here to view the post.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SA baffled by man's Uber post
It was unclear why the man declined the Uber ride or why he didn't want to be driven by a woman.
The video left many netizens confused by the man's post as they responded with questions about why @oraarts_ felt the need to share that information online.
deema_870 commented:
"There I was waiting for a love story lol."
Peaches33_ asked:
"Why are you telling us?"
Hlobie Zwane wrote:
"Ncono uthenge eyakho imoto ukuze ungazosibhedela (Better to just buy your own car than come talk nonsense)."
sesethu_mbe asked:
"So ufuna sithini? (So what do you want us to say?)."
Christina Tinah commented:
"Mara ubuzwe ubani (But who asked you?)."
Thato_Chaine said:
"I once took an Uber from a lady and I kid you not, not even 2mins later she bumped another car and all she said was "ooops"."
Slay responded:
"Mshayeleni izandla bandla azophuma kithi (Clap your hands so he can leave us)."
yolomdleleni_ commented:
"Manje ufisa iSouth Africa ikusize Ngani (So what would you like South Africa to help you with?)."
Uber dad beams with pride over son's musical talent
In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi dad who works as an Uber driver was captured on camera beaming with pride over his son's musical talent.
A TikTok video shared by @dasenthathiah shows the man sharing how his 12-year-old son created a song called Impilo (Life) from scratch with his friends.
The dad said he was very proud of his son as he played the song loudly in his car. The man added that he didn't have enough money to send his child to a school that could nurture his talent.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nothando Mthembu (Senior editor) Nothando Mthembu is a senior multimedia journalist and editor. Nothando has over 5 years of work experience and has served several media houses including Caxton Local Newspapers. She has experience writing on human interest, environment, crime and social issues for community newspapers. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree and an Honours Degree in Media Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, obtained in 2016 and 2017. Nothando has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Email: nothando.mthembu@briefly.co.za