A heartwarming TikTok video showed a Mzansi Uber driver dad incredibly proud of his 12-year-old son's musical talent

The son created an original song called "Impilo" (Life) with his friends from scratch

The emotional dad expressed his wish to nurture his son's talent but lacked the financial means to do so

A dad shared about his 12-year-old son's musical talent in a TikTok video. Image: @dasenthathiah

A Mzansi dad who works as an Uber driver was captured on camera beaming with pride over his son's musical talent.

Dad gushes over son's talent

A TikTok video shared by @dasenthathiah shows the man sharing about how his 12-year-old son created a song called Impilo (Life) from scratch with his friends.

The dad said he was very proud of his son as he played the song loudly in his car. The man added that he didn't have enough money to send his child to a school that could nurture his talent.

"Amos, my Uber driver, is such a proud dad. His 12-year-old son and his friends surprised him with a track they produced this weekend. Tired as I was, I absolutely loved this wholesome interaction.

"I feel rejuvenated," shared @dasenthathiah who encouraged netizens to share the song in hopes that it might reach the right person, who's hone the boy's skills.

SA reacts to the video with positive comments

Many netizens were entertained by the dad's story and his son's impressive musical talent as they commented with heartwarming comments.

Mxolisi_G replied:

" “Impilo le” ."

Jigate replied:

"Engayizwa uKhanyisa no Phori zigebengu leza."

LubsWrld replied:

"️️For Khanyisa Jaceni indlondlo yesela angayiva ."

Mamo said:

"He's taking them out of the hood at 12 I'm crying."

Wa Kasi responded:

"The song goes together with the storyImpilo."

Mawaza said:

"Impilothis song has to come out."

LYZEN @9950 commented:

"Impilo. Perfect song, perfect beats, good melodies. The song deserves to go out."

heritage said:

"Don't let Khanyisa hear it coz we know what she's capable of!!."

iloveblueberries36 commented:

"Umgulukudu owuKhanyisa angayizwa uzothi eyakhe webabo!!."

