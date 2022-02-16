Loud and complex music might be more distracting to drivers than listening to music at all while driving, an Israeli study suggests

Driving requires that people sometimes need to focus on multiple things simultaneously and research shows that loud music impacts on how fast drivers can react in dangerous situations

Most of the novice drivers who were tested in the study required a steering or braking intervention to prevent an accident due to the increased volume of music

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Driving requires lots of concentration as we navigate on congested roads while witnessing many motorists busy on their mobile phones and sometimes by just not focusing on the road. The number of things to pay attention to can be overwhelming at times, particularly to young drivers.

The goal is engaged driving, where the focus is on the road. Researches have found links to drivers not being fully focused when listening to loud music or a song that they would consider their favourite genre or artist.

Playing loud music in the car can reduce a driver's concentration says a study. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lists driving tired as the biggest risk to drivers and other road users, but three studies focusing on whether people are impacted by loud music has shown interesting results.

A study by two scientists from the University College London illustrated positive effects of music and noise on driving and other tasks. The series of studies suggested that sometimes music can reduce driver stress and aggression, and even facilitate performance.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In contrast to the University College London's research, a study in Israel found that background music was distracting to novice drivers. The study consisted of exploring the driving behaviour of 85 novice drivers when they listened to their favourite type of music. The group completed completed six trips in an instrumented learners vehicle.

The results made for interesting reading as it found that all participants committed no less than three driver deficiencies; 27 needed a verbal warning/command and 17 required a steering or braking intervention to prevent an accident. This showed that listening to loud music reduces a driver's focus.

MotorPress reports that potential effects from being distracted by loud music while driving include: Being twice as likely to skip a red light. Teenagers in particular are at higher risk and commit more driving errors when listening to loud music, including speeding and weaving. Loud music can also hinder your ability to hear and your reaction times to emergency sirens.

The CEO of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert says:

“International studies found loud music can increase the chance of crashing and driving irresponsibly. It can cause distractions that negatively impact reaction times. Loud radios can result in not braking soon enough or not taking evasive action to obstacles quickly enough."

What on earth was Kanye West driving in the McDonald’s Super Bowl ad?

Kanye West has been in the spotlight recently for all the wrong reasons as he went public about his desire to reunite with Kim Kardashian. Away from Instagram the rapper featured in a McDonald's Super Bowl ad, Briefly News reported.

The Chicago-born star drove a Sherps 4x4 to a drive-thru in the commercial viewed by over 110 000 million people on Monday night. West in fact owned the Ukrainian-made vehicle which retails for around R1,2 million.

The Sherp sits 58.4cm off the ground, which allows it to cross through shallow water and ascend climbs of up of up to 35% incline.

Source: Briefly News