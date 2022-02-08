Buying a used car is the go-to option when looking for a vehicle that suits one's needs and is friendly on one's budget

There are important checks that need to be done prior to buying a used car as the vehicle might have mechanical or cosmetic issues to deal with

We highlight five tips to look at before buying a used car, from mechanical issues to the best way to negotiate a better deal, it is all covered here

The used car market is a lot bigger than the new car market and therefore consumers are most likely to purchase a pre-owned model before they get to experience that 'new car smell'.

In 2021 there were over 1,5 million used car registrations, in comparison new car sales figures reached only 464 122 according to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

Five Things to Look Out for Before Buying a Second Hand Car

Source: Getty Images

Consumers looking for a used car should be aware that the vehicle will have wear and tear and will need to undergo checks to its mechanics and bodywork prior to purchasing.

Here are several tips to help guide you through the journey of buying a used car:

1. Work out a budget

It's important to know the price range as this will assist in determining how much your monthly instalment will be. Remember to budget for items like insurance, petrol, tyres and a vehicle tracker. Second-hand cars are likely to need more maintenance than new vehicles and this should also be taken into account.

2. Dealership or private?

The choice to buy from a private seller or dealership is important but in both scenarios, it's important to test drive the vehicle extensively and do background research on the company.

3. Check the VIN number

Obtain the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to see if the vehicle has been stolen. This simple check could save you a big headache down the line.

4. Conduct a roadworthy test

Particularly when buying from a private individual, a simple and easy way to determine whether a vehicle has issues is via a roadworthy test. Simply find your nearest DEKRA-test and inspection centre and you'll have peace of mind of the car's history.

5. Make an offer

Once you're happy the car is in good condition, it is time to make an offer to purchase. There's always room to negotiate with a seller, but don't feel pressured to make a financial purchase unless you're completely at ease with it.

Engineering Explained said:

"Buying a used car can be intimidating because it's difficult to know the history of a vehicle before you buy it, as well as the health of the engine and other vital components. There are, however, several key checks that can help you determine certain vehicles to avoid. This video will discuss the various signs, from the exhaust to the engine bay, that may notify you it's best to avoid a vehicle if you're not looking to take on additional work and repairs.:

