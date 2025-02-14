Vaal University of Technology (VUT) students erupted in celebration after receiving their NSFAS allowances, with a video showing young men in residence jumping with joy

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme's monthly allowance of R1,650 helps students cover essential living expenses, including food, toiletries, and personal necessities

While VUT students celebrated their payments, social media users from other universities envied them as they still await their allowances

One young man shared a clip showing him and his friends at VUT celebrating after receiving their NSFAS allowances. Images: @priddy_boyy10

A vibrant video shared by TikTok user @priddy_boyy10 captured the moment of pure excitement when students at his university residence received their NSFAS allowances. The clip shows young men celebrating enthusiastically, highlighting how these financial aid payments significantly impact students' lives on campus.

NSFAS keeps students afloat

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme plays an important role in supporting South African students from low-income households. In 2025, NSFAS will provide comprehensive support including full tuition coverage, accommodation allowances of up to R45,000 annually, and monthly living allowances of R1,650 to help students focus on their studies without financial stress.

The staggered release of allowances across different institutions has created a wave of mixed emotions among students. While some celebrate their payments, others continue waiting, showing how NSFAS payment schedules vary by university and often affect student morale.

Social media reacts to allowance celebrations

@Matete Ofentse noted:

"Xem as for Unisa, I know we're waiting for March."

@ittsbutterscotch lamented:

"Cries in NWU 😭😭"

@lebone.💗 shared:

"Sending jealous from CPUT😔"

@Fanzo_The dancer 🌚💨 reflected:

"😂I used to be happy during my first year manje angisajabuli nje cause iphelela esandleni."

@Ronewa complained:

"E TUT ayikaqali Noku reflect😭😂😂"

@Mphemba inquired:

"Ake isho DUT singenile yakhona."

@Katekanisilinda expressed:

"Sending jealous from UJ😭😭"

