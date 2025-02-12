“Thank You Jesus!”: Student’s First NSFAS Allowance Celebration Touches SA
- A university student melted hearts after sharing how he treated himself to cake using his first-ever NSFAS allowance
- The young man's genuine gratitude and humble celebration resonated with many South African students who understand the impact of financial aid
- The TikTok video sparked conversations about NSFAS payments, with some students still awaiting their allowances at various institutions
A heartwarming video of a university student celebrating his first National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowance has captured Mzansi's attention. TikTok user @putsununukamarh02 shared his joyful moment of purchasing a simple cake from Spar, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity to enjoy a small luxury.
A milestone moment
In the video, the content creator can be seen praising and thanking Jesus for blessing him with his allowance. His genuine appreciation for this simple pleasure resonated with viewers across the platform. His clip was accompanied by the caption:
"First time receiving my NSFAS and I went to buy a cake just to spoil myself 😂❤️"
NSFAS plays an important role in South African higher education by providing comprehensive financial support to students from low-income households. To qualify for this vital funding, students must come from families with a combined annual household income not exceeding R350,000. In 2025, qualifying students receive monthly living allowances of R1,650, meant to cover basic necessities like food and personal care items.
The scheme's support extends beyond just monthly allowances. Students also receive accommodation support of up to R45,000 annually for university students and R33,000 for TVET students staying in accredited residences.
NSFAS also provides transport allowances of R7,500 yearly for students living within 40 kilometres of their institution, and learning materials allowances of R5,200 yearly for textbooks and essential study resources.
Social media reactions touch hearts
The video prompted various responses from fellow students:
@Dimples🎀 appreciated:
"It's you acknowledging and thanking God for me❤️"
@Nonkululeko shared:
"Cries in TUT students 😭😂😩"
@Artist🇿🇦 related:
"Haibo this is me everyday😂 esp when I hear that some students have been defunded unfairly"
@sisonke_majiyezi expressed:
"You're living my dream bhuti😭😭"
@she.fuego lamented:
"😭😭noba I'm the only one who hasn't received my allowances eNMU!"
@Katlego cheered:
"COME ON NOW!!! 😂❤️🔥"
@its_majama encouraged:
"Ngithi Spoil yourself Hunny ❤️🤣🤣"
Source: Briefly News
