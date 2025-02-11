A lady took to TikTok to share the invoice of a person earning R7 million per annum without a degree

The mysterious individual works in the IT sector, which is famous for its larger-than-life salaries and bonuses

Netizens were taken aback by the amount, with many asking what profession the specialist works in

Netizens were stunned at a R7 million per annum invoice and were curious to find out what IT sector its from. Images: @lifereset_za, Tom Werner/ Getty Images

Source: TikTok

South Africans are eager to know about an unknown individual in IT who is earning R7 million per annum with no degree. The post sparked a conversation on careers within the tech industry, and what specific career would bring about such a massive income.

A tech expert for SA

TikToker @lifereset_za shared a video showing the eye-watering invoice, as well as the amount after tax. @lifereset_za is known for sharing content about different aspects of the tech industry. She offers videos about what salaries to expect in certain industries, even some that are not solely in tech.

Watch the video below:

A lucrative industry

The tech sector has always been a place where people can earn tons of money. According to ZA Talent, the average salary within the IT industry in South Africa sits at R40,000, while some experienced workers can pull in a staggering R5 million.

The tech industry is famous for its innovations and lucrative salaries. Image: Krongkaew/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Many people were keen to know which sector the person earning such amounts comes from, while some opted to do their research.

Read the comments below:

@Admag asked:

"What does he do career wise?"

@AndrewMax 🇿🇦 said:

"Your content gives people hope. Now we know how much the new profession we wanted to take pay."

@QueenBee mentioned:

"I'm forwarding all of this to my son, he is doing matric 😂😂😂"

@raythuthu8 commented:

"I'm sure umlungu 😂"

@LizGaskell🇿🇦 stated:

"If I just had that once, I promise I wouldn't waste it 😢"

@zaza said:

"It's important to be creative in life. Working for one's self is better than making wealth for others with your degrees."

@milky_lokos mentioned:

"But the tax is taxing there 😂😂😂 yoh ke sure it’s over 200k 😂😂😂"

Source: Briefly News