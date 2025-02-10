Award-winning content creator Grace Mondlana hosted a Thanksgiving celebration at her grandmother's newly renovated home, complete with church service and catering

The DStv Content Creator Award winner's behind-the-scenes video revealed hilarious cultural moments, including the traditional hiding of scones in wardrobes

Social media users were touched by the celebration's authenticity and Grace's dedication to honouring her grandmother while maintaining cultural traditions

A famous content creator showed a video of a Thanksgiving she held in honour of completing her grandmom's home renovations. Images: @grace._mondlana

A Thanksgiving celebration at a newly renovated home turned into a heartwarming display of culture and tradition when content creator Grace Mondlana hosted her church congregation.

The DStv Content Creator Award winner @grace._mondlana, known for her inspirational content, shared a close look at the preparation and execution of the special day dedicated to blessing her grandmother's renovated home.

The video captured the entire process, from setting up refreshments with various cold drinks to the transformation of the space with modern white drapes and chairs. The celebration included a full church service followed by a catered meal featuring traditional favourites like chicken, dumplings, and various salads. Grace, dressed in a Foshini dress and traditional headscarf, showed her attention to detail, even making emergency beverage runs when supplies ran low.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Behind-the-scenes moments

The celebration revealed hilarious behind-the-scenes moments, including Grace stashing a 20-litre bucket of scones in her wardrobe, a common cultural practice that had viewers relating. Between her nails gradually flaking off throughout the day and sneaking quick bites of lunch while hidden in the bedroom, she managed to keep the event running smoothly while ensuring all guests were well taken care of.

After the celebration, Grace ensured everything was returned to its original state, preserving the beauty of the renovation work. She concluded with an inspirational message to her followers:

"I have to motivate you to do better for yourself, for your family, right, love you guys."

Mzansi reacts to the celebration

@Miss Pressure💎 teased:

"😂😂😂 Grace did you just hide the scones in your wardrobe?😭😭😭"

@Matshidiso.M observed:

"Your grandmother is literally the happiest grandma in the world.❤️🥹"

@Fancy Face praised:

"The quickest and cleanest Thanksgiving I've ever seen. 😌👏"

@SibuQT related:

"I love how real your content is... the hiding of the scenes bucket in the "wardrobe" is standard in our culture!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Raw Content tlhe! 🤩"

@o.kuhle_radebe shared:

"There was a ceremony at my house too this weekend & we obviously hid some scones! Ke Standard Procedure 😂😂"

@Chimikie blessed:

"You are a true example of Ephesians 6:1-3 🙌🏾🙌🏾"

@Zintle Kwaaiman expressed:

"You inspire me ♥️"

