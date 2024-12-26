Two creative sisters channelled their Pinterest-inspired design skills to give their mother's house a stunning makeover at a minimal cost

TikTok user @amandamthethwa29 shared the incredible transformation showing how they renovated the bedroom and dining room into luxurious spaces

The budget-friendly home makeover has inspired many South Africans to consider DIY home improvements using online inspiration

A woman's post about renovating her mom's home with her sister goes viral. Images: @amandamthethwa29

TikTok creator @amandamthethwa29 shared a video showcasing their home renovation journey, captioned:

"POV: You and your sister studied at the university of Pinterest to design and make your mom's house beautiful."

The clip reveals how the sisters transformed ordinary rooms into elegant spaces that look professionally designed, focusing particularly on the bedroom and dining areas.

Watch the video below.

Mastering the art of DIY design

Pinterest has become a go-to platform for affordable home improvement ideas, with millions of South Africans turning to the site for inspiration.

The platform offers everything from wall design tutorials to furniture arrangement tips, colour palette suggestions, and budget-friendly decor hacks.

As @Portia Dhlamini noted in the comments:

"How I want this but I'm scared to do it myself. You guys did an outstanding job😍," showing how the sisters' work inspired others to consider their DIY projects.

Mzansi loves the transformation

@spicy777D marveled:

"Can your mom share these gifted brains and hands! Your work is exceptional great 🤩😍💯"

@Tebogo p asked:

"Very beautiful 🥰 Can I get a paint colour plug please 🙏"

@chuchu joked:

"Ayibo, mom is now sleeping in a hotel everyday phela 😩❤️🔥"

@LeboM praised:

"Da best Uni darlings... Beautiful 🥰🥰"

@ruru_dee_dembe requested:

"Beautiful, can you share how you achieved the wall design ❤️"

@Darkdoll Riri suggested:

"You guys were supposed to gate keep ka dlala, it's the best university you did an amazing job."

