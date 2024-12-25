A young South African entrepreneur made history in his village by becoming the first resident to own a Ferrari California at just 29 years old

DJ Coach Tsekeleke's red Ferrari sparked inspiration across Facebook, with his post garnering over 26,000 reactions and thousands of comments

The luxury vehicle purchase has motivated many young South Africans who see it as proof that success knows no boundaries

A young millionaire's post about his Ferrari being the first in his village goes viral, inspiring thousands. Images: @DjCoachSA

Source: Facebook

A local millionaire's groundbreaking achievement has captured Mzansi's attention after bringing the first Ferrari to his village.

Breaking barriers with horsepower

DJ Coach Tsekeleke shared his milestone moment on his Facebook account @DJCoachSA, posting:

"I'm the first person to bring a Ferrari California to my village, at the age of 29." The post quickly went viral, resonating with thousands of South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Behind the Ferrari California

This Italian masterpiece boasts a 4.3-litre V8 engine producing 460 horsepower, capable of reaching 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. The California model represents Ferrari's grand touring convertible line, combining luxury with performance.

See the photo here.

Mzansi celebrates the achievement

@Surprise_J_Tau cheered:

"A big flex grootman. May God bless you even more. I wanna see you in yuor own jet in the next five years"

@Sup_Rise reflected:

"Some people are really living the life we dream of, hate it or love it, still inspiring 😫💔🤤"

@Yongama_Magcakini joked:

"Give me this vehicle, I have R60k cash 🙏🙏🙏 I know you are rich you can buy another one."

@Trillio_Naire advised:

"Congratulations brother. Keep running that money up, easier done than said."

@Fiv_Bob observed:

"In every household, there's always that one child who breaks all the barriers and curses that had shut down everything."

@Cassidy_Wakulungha_Dee shared:

"Well done boy, you are an inspiration to me though I couldn't even buy a bicycle at your age."

Other vehicle stories making waves

Cape Town residents were treated to a festive spectacle as a fleet of Jeeps decorated with Christmas lights brought holiday cheer to local suburbs.

A car enthusiast's dreams were crushed when his newly purchased high-mileage GTi required a tow truck before reaching the freeway.

A heartbreaking video captured a woman's emotional goodbye to her VW Polo as it was repossessed just days before Christmas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News