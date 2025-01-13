“Now I’m Inspired”: Woman Shows R1.5K Kitchen Renovation, SA Impressed
- A creative babe transformed her simple kitchen into a gorgeous, aesthetically pleasing space using material she bought from a local shop
- The woman shared her entire DIY process on TikTok, including item prices, proving to Mzansi that costly labour fees can be avoided for renovations
- Her post received lots of love from social media users online, as many took to the comment section to thank her for giving them ideas, while others asked for more tips
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A resourceful woman passionate about home renovation projects transformed her small kitchen into a beautiful, inviting space by installing shelves she bought herself and saving on labour fees.
The hun shared a video of the entire process under her TikTok handle, @iamvonani, which attracted many likes, views, and comments.
The kitchen renovations DIY
The video begins with @iamvonani showcasing the space above the sink where she plans to install her kitchen shelves. She measures the space between the two floating shelves she got from Checkers Hyper R220 before drilling them into the wall.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
After completing the easy process, she decorated her shelves with dinner sets, side plates, bowls, cups, and glasses, which she had gotten from the same store.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi loves the DIY project
The TikTok user's kitchen renovation video received much love from social media users who could not stop raving about @iamvonani's creative idea. Some wished they knew how to handle a driller like her, and others were ready to hit the shops to start their DIY projects.
User @ursh_aalzz786 shared:
"Speaking as a 5'2er, here 😭😭😭 It's so pretty-- but I'd never reach the top shelf 😭😭."
User @Black Thai 🇿🇦 commented:
"Beautiful neighbour! I added extra cupboards on the other side, now I’m inspired to add floating shelves on the other… Love it sesi🫶🏾."
User @_Johannah shared:
"That's absolutely beautiful 🤗."
User @RamaeselaMologadi added:
"You did so well, love it 😍."
User @Lucy✝️ shared:
"Beautiful + you did it yourself.❤️Way to go💪🥰."
User @mira__❤️❤️said:
"Thanks for this, I'll do mine the same. I have a small kitchen, and this will be perfect, seeing I don't have lots of space."
3 More renovations articles
- A couple turned their old brown kitchen cupboards into gorgeous black-and-white cabinets in a DIY project that took four days and cost R5000.
- A woman renovated her lounge into a gorgeous, inviting space for less than R1500.
- A woman bragged about how her father turned white kitchen cupboards into new, modern units, and Mzansi peeps loved his work.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za