A creative babe transformed her simple kitchen into a gorgeous, aesthetically pleasing space using material she bought from a local shop

The woman shared her entire DIY process on TikTok, including item prices, proving to Mzansi that costly labour fees can be avoided for renovations

Her post received lots of love from social media users online, as many took to the comment section to thank her for giving them ideas, while others asked for more tips

A woman transformed her small kitchen into a gorgeous area, all under R1.5k. Image: @iamvonani

Source: TikTok

A resourceful woman passionate about home renovation projects transformed her small kitchen into a beautiful, inviting space by installing shelves she bought herself and saving on labour fees.

The hun shared a video of the entire process under her TikTok handle, @iamvonani, which attracted many likes, views, and comments.

The kitchen renovations DIY

The video begins with @iamvonani showcasing the space above the sink where she plans to install her kitchen shelves. She measures the space between the two floating shelves she got from Checkers Hyper R220 before drilling them into the wall.

After completing the easy process, she decorated her shelves with dinner sets, side plates, bowls, cups, and glasses, which she had gotten from the same store.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the DIY project

The TikTok user's kitchen renovation video received much love from social media users who could not stop raving about @iamvonani's creative idea. Some wished they knew how to handle a driller like her, and others were ready to hit the shops to start their DIY projects.

User @ursh_aalzz786 shared:

"Speaking as a 5'2er, here 😭😭😭 It's so pretty-- but I'd never reach the top shelf 😭😭."

User @Black Thai 🇿🇦 commented:

"Beautiful neighbour! I added extra cupboards on the other side, now I’m inspired to add floating shelves on the other… Love it sesi🫶🏾."

User @_Johannah shared:

"That's absolutely beautiful 🤗."

User @RamaeselaMologadi added:

"You did so well, love it 😍."

User @Lucy✝️ shared:

"Beautiful + you did it yourself.❤️Way to go💪🥰."

User @mira__❤️❤️said:

"Thanks for this, I'll do mine the same. I have a small kitchen, and this will be perfect, seeing I don't have lots of space."

Source: Briefly News