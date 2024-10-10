A proud daughter bragged about her father's beautiful creation in a video showing kitchen units before and after the renovations

The kitchen was beautiful in the before video and wowed after the renovations, attracting many comments from the online community

Social media users complimented the dad for his talent and asked the hun for his contact numbers to book his services

A hun showed off her father's stunning kitchen renovations. Image: @adziambei_m

Source: TikTok

A local hun left the online community blown away after showing off a video of the before and after kitchen renovations done by her papa.

The lady shared the clip on the TikTok video streaming app under her user name @adziambei_m.

The stunning kitchen units reveal

The video starts with the display of the old white cupboards, which are equally beautiful and moves to show the black with a touch of the modern oak kitchen unit, which can be easily mistaken for a home in a blockbuster movie scene.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises the hun's dad for his work

After seeing the video, the online community shared their amazement in the comment feed. Many people asked @adzaimbei to create a social media page for her dad to market his beautiful work. Others shared that they thought the before kitchen unit was good until they saw the after one.

User @MakaBoys😎shared:

"I thought before was classy until after came, than I realised your dad is really good👌."

User @Daffodil added:

"Stunning🥰🥰🥰🥰please share his details I want this for mom🥹."

User @Angelface detailed:

"When the video start I said mmmm nice. Then I saw before then I'm like.... What do they still wanna change but ja. Like you say. Your dad ate girl. Ate and left no crumbs 🥰."

User @Flower_ofthe_Universe asked:

"Please create a page for him where you post his work & contact details. This looks amazing. 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾.""

User @Zamaswazi Mhayise joked:

"Remember when you guys used to say. 'If you don't have a dad we can share mine?' Haike, please tell my dad I need him I'm in 😫😫."

User @Sanele🍯commented:

"I thought the before was after, then I was impressed even more, it's so nice🥺."

SA babe celebrates her dad's return from work

In another Briefly News article, a young lady had Mzansi tickled after sharing a video saying her father was back from work to clear her cart.

The post attracted many comments sharing hilarious dad remarks and the relationship between dad and daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News