A local gent shared a video showing gorgeous houses in his Kasi, leaving the online community impressed

Each house in the township had a stunning detail which set it apart from the rest altogether, creating a community that screamed wealth and opulance

Social media users took to the comment feed to compliment the homes, while others commented on the property's value

A Limpopo guy took a video of his township houses, leaving Mzansi peeps impressed. Image: @mmbudzeninobleram

Source: TikTok

A man from Limpopo clapped at a social media user who commented on the value of the properties he took a video of while driving around his neighbourhood.

The video was shared under the user handle @mmbudceninobleram and attracted 270K views, 14.8K likes and over 500 comments.

The drive around the Kasi with gorgeous homes

In the video, the gent drives around the different parts of the township, showing mansions with big yards from all angles. Some are still under construction, while others are finished with beautiful architecture and unique details.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA peeps love the comment on the houses

The online community filled the comment section with comments about the properties. Some chose their favourite homes from the video, while others wanted to know what part of South Africa had houses like those.

User @majadinonyana

"Limpopo doesn't disappoint, big up Seshego👍."

User @🔥🐅 Wild Heart 🐅🔥 added:

"We need a list of all the builders from this kasi! 🤯🤯."

User @Lyric shared a comment that did not sit well with others, adding:

"Value dololo"

User @Mavela details:

"When they ask us what are you going to do with the land, show them this video."

User @Tsie84 added:

"Credit should be given where is due. Very nice place indeed, big up African child we deserve this🥰🥰."

User @king_lesh2 shared:

"I want to come live here."

User @Boitumelo asked:

"Where is this place?"

Mzansi hun shows off a gorgeous home she visited

In another Briefly News article, a local woman showed off a beautiful green and black house she visited.

The home looked stunning, and the yard was nicely kept. Social media took to the comment section to share how much they loved the gorgeous home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News