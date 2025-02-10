A generous guest at Hollywood Mansion in Camps Bay left staff members speechless after tipping each worker R14,000 in cash

A young gent documented his appreciation for the award-winning luxury villa's exceptional service, personally handing cash to workers from laundry staff to chefs

The heartwarming gesture sparked conversations about generosity and service appreciation, while some Mzansi netizens humorously expressed concerns about accepting such large tips

A young man posted a video showing how he generously tipped staff at a local hotel in Cape Town. Images: @modestus.ashipala

A guest's extraordinary display of gratitude at Hollywood Mansion in Camps Bay has gone viral after he handed out R14,000 tips to each staff member. Content creator @modestus.ashipala, known for his travel content, shared footage of himself personally distributing cash to various hotel workers, from laundry staff to chefs and waitresses, acknowledging their contribution to his luxurious stay.

The 5-star award-winning villa, recognized by the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa and recipient of the prestigious Lilizela award for "Visitors Experience," left such an impression that the guest decided to show his appreciation greatly. He captioned his video:

"Hollywood Mansion in Camps Bay, Cape Town. The staff is amazing, the service is just top-class, mate. 🎉🎊😊"

Luxury living at its finest

The exclusive property boasts seven bedrooms, a heated pool, a jacuzzi, and butler services, with nightly rates ranging from R25,900 to R59,900 depending on the season. The villa's exceptional amenities include private chef services, helicopter transfers, and personalized concierge assistance. Guests can indulge in activities like tandem paragliding, shark cage diving, and private wine tours in the nearby Cape Winelands.

The property, which can accommodate up to 15 guests, has won awards for its exceptional service, including the 2023 TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Award for 'Best of the Best' and a remarkable 9.9/10 rating on Booking.com.

A man shared a video showing how he tipped the great staff at Hollywood mansions in Cape Town. Images: @modestus.ashipala

Mzansi reacts to generous tipping

@Lucky warned:

"Imali yenyoka, you won't sleep at night."

@nampa.williams2002 joked:

"Me on Google right now 'how to get a job at Hollywood mansion camps bay' 😭❤️"

@FAITH pleaded:

"Come back home, call me when you need a chef 😩"

@Retro reflected:

"The goal is not to be at the receiving end but to be the one being a blessing for those who work super hard for their families. If anything, this is motivation ❤️"

@Princess_Asa admitted:

"I'll be scared to take such money... It's not normal💀💵💀💸 happy for them😍"

@Itumeleng queen requested:

"I need the 14k too to start my bunny chow business please 🙏🏼"

@Priscilla Mahlangu realized:

"Gaaa that's my salary there🤭"

@Aseko Ase MaQhinebe confessed:

"14k? I'd be so scared to accept it no matter how broke I am."

