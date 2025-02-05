A tourist shared his amazement at Stellenbosch's pristine streets and picturesque landscapes, claiming the South African town's beauty rivals that of American cities

The travel vlogger humorously speculated about secret overnight street cleaners who polish the roads, highlighting the town's exceptional cleanliness and maintenance

South Africans proudly responded to the visitor's praise of their historic town, with many noting that such beauty is a normal part of their daily lives

One travel vlogger posted a video on the amazing sights and cleanliness in Stellenbosch. His post went viral. Images: @stevenndukwu

A Nigerian travel content creator's genuine excitement about Stellenbosch's remarkable beauty has captured Mzansi's attention. In a heartwarming video shared on the young man's TikTok account @stevenndukwu, where he regularly documents his global travels, the creator marvelled at the Western Cape town's immaculate streets and stunning surroundings, particularly noting how the South African sun gives everything a special glow.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Historic charm meets modern excellence

Stellenbosch, South Africa's second-oldest town established in 1679, has earned its reputation as a premier destination. The municipality, situated 50km from Cape Town, is renowned for its world-class educational institutions, award-winning restaurants, and pristine public spaces.

"South Africans, what's the secret?" the content creator asked in his video caption, jokingly suggesting that someone must polish the roads overnight.

He pointed out the perfectly maintained garden areas, stating that photos taken there could easily be mistaken for scenes from the United States.

Mzansi reacts to the praise

@Darwin wrote:

"Please don't forget to thank God that you're South African, the greatest country in the world."

@Vumoneeyy_ stated:

"This is so Normal to us kids of South Africa."

@BazarFunky🇨🇲🇨🇲 shared:

"I just want my country to be like this one day, when I'm still young and alive 😭😭"

@Justachilledguy noted:

"In Nigeria, its always dusty... Even the sun is blurry as if ur using the first generation of mobicells to capture..."

@Nketle_Ma% commented:

"The whole of Africa is like that."

