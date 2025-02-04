The body of a 53-year-old Belgian national was found on Signal Hill, Cape Town on 2 February

Police are investigating the cause of death, and are still to notify the man's family of his death

While it hasn't been confirmed that the man was a victim of crime, citizens raised safety concerns

Police are investigating the death of a Belgian national whose body was found on Signal Hill. Image: Chris Jackson/ Darren Stewart

WESTERN CAPE – The discovery of a Belgian man’s body on Signal Hill has social media users expressing concern about safety at some of the country’s tourist attractions.

The body of the 53-year-old was found on the morning of Sunday, 2 February 2025. The cause of death has not been determined as yet.

Police investigating the tragic discovery

Western Cape Police Spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that they opened an investigation following the discovery of the Belgian national’s body.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” he said.

He added that the identity of the person would be released once the family were notified.

South Africans concerned about crime in the area

Despite no confirmation that the man was a victim of crime, social media users expressed concern about the numerous cases of foreigners being targeted in the area.

Chantal Candice Cupido Cornelissen asked:

“What was the Belgian man doing alone on Signal Hill? Weird🤫.”

Jenny Moon added:

“Signal Hill is not safe😕. Go in groups and explore beautiful Cape Town.”

Gloria Olisawoli Okon said:

“This news mush trend. Let the world know that tourists die in Cape Town and the government does not care.”

Naomi Kuipers Schulze stated:

“European tourists should not even think of coming to the viper's nest that SA has become.”

Victor Tuffy Kloke added:

“I keep advising foreign visitors not to visit SA due to safety and robberies. This beautiful country is no more the country we knew.”

Elisabeth Wenk said:

“Guest houses in South Africa should tell foreign tourists never to go to places on their own. Always have copies of their passports so they can leave their original ones in a safe place. They should not take a lot of money with them. Travel bureaus in any country in the world should warn their customers about South Africa not being safe. Especially when people think they going to have an adventurous holiday.”

Louise Jacobs stated:

“Don’t come to SA. We have got devils here.”

