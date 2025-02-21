Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested one of the Zanzou bouncers in Yeoville

The 41-year-old from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was charged with crimes committed at the club

South Africans expressed concern that foreigners were once again responsible for crime in the country

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Police officers in Johannesburg have arrested a Congolese national who was identified as being one of the bouncers at Zanzou nightclub. Image: @JacaNews/ Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

GAUTENG – Members of the South African Police Service have brought to book one man wanted in connection with the shocking scenes at Zanzou.

The Pretoria-based nightclub has been at the centre of controversy after videos surfaced online showing bouncers abusing five young men.

The footage sparked national outrage and led to three victims coming forward to lay charges. Police then began searching for eight men in connection with the crimes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Police arrest Congolese national

According to Gauteng Police Spokesperson, Brenda Muridili, police have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the crimes on Friday, 21 February 2025.

The man, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was arrested in Yeoville, Johannesburg during random patrols. Members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) were patrolling the Yeoville area when they spotted a suspect, who resembled one of the bouncers in the viral videos.

“They stopped the man, and upon satisfying themselves that he was the one they had seen on the videos, they placed him under arrest and detained him at a police station,” Muridili said.

He has been charged with compelled rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and crimen injuria and will appear in court on Monday, 24 February.

What you need to know about the shocking scenes at Zanzou

The bodyguard who leaked the videos detailing the horrific abuse has asked for protection from the government

South Africans called for the Pretoria establishment to be shut down following the release of the viral videos

The Gauteng Liquor Board suspended Zanzou's license as it was found that the nightclub operated illegally

An ex-shareholder of Zanzou distanced himself from the club after issues of non-compliance emerge

Police have closed Zanzou nightclub following the release of viral videos showing shocking scenes of abuse. Image: @Sli_Masikane

Source: Twitter

South Africans welcome the arrest

The news of the arrest drew praise online, but also concern that foreigners were once again responsible for crimes in the country.

Mondise Rodney said:

“Nxa. South Africa is a playground for foreigners.”

Thamsanqa Alex Khala added:

“That nonsense that they do in DRC, they are doing it here too.”

Mike Thepza noted:

“Our soldiers are being killed in their country helping them against rebels and they are here killing our brothers and sisters.”

Mpendulo Wethu Sonke said:

“Another foreigner. Then you'll say they are our brothers and we must open borders for them.”

Le-roi Blanco Mokone added:

“A lot of clubs in Pretoria are owned by foreigners. Please also go through them. They sell fake beer.”

Zola Nkosi Serepa said:

“Let that one person expose all the other culprits.”

Film and Publication Board warns against resharing videos

In a related article, the Film and Publication Board warned members of the public against posting and reposting Zanzou videos.

Briefly News reported that the warning came two days after a former Zanzou bodyguard shared videos of torture at the club.

The Film and Publication Board warned that anyone found guilty of sharing the content will be slapped with a hefty fine.

Source: Briefly News